Bridgeport, CT

Disney on Ice returns to Bridgeport at Webster Bank Arena

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

If you're looking for activities this weekend, Mickey Mouse and friends are bringing Disney on Ice back to Bridgeport for the first time since the pandemic began.

News 12 Connecticut's Lauren Fabrizi was at the Webster Bank Arena with a preview of the show

Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party runs through Monday. Tickets start at $15 and masks are required for everyone over age 5.

For more information, visit the arena's website or Disney on Ice .

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

