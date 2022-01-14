ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Heather Knight hopeful Women’s Ashes will not be disrupted by more Covid cases

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gF5UC_0dleDNMJ00

Heather Knight has her “fingers crossed” there will be no more Covid-19 cases in the England Women’s Ashes camp after a member of the support staff tested positive.

The multi-format Ashes series was brought forward by a week and will start with three Twenty20 matches at the Adelaide Oval, commencing on January 20.

The staff member has been in isolation in accordance with Covid management guidelines since the result of the test and will remain in Canberra when the group travel to Adelaide, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

“I guess we’re prepared for this, I think it was pretty naive to think we wouldn’t be affected by it,” said Knight. “There’s obviously concern and anxieties from the group, but we’ve had to live under pretty strict protocols once we’ve arrived.

“We’ve only been allowed to socialise outdoors for exactly this reason to limit the spread, so it’s going to be a nervous 24 and 48 hours but the PCR tests we’ve all done already have all come back negative so fingers crossed.

“It was always going to be affected by Covid. We’ve already been affected by Covid in our preparations, we’ve had to safe-live for two weeks in the UK from Christmas pretty much just to get out here.

“It’s been a colossal effort from the players, from the staff and from all the households, and from every single player as well.”

A further round of routine PCR tests will be undertaken before the team fly by charter to Adelaide on January 17.

England have travelled to Australia looking to become the first team to beat Meg Lanning’s side in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes.

However, the team’s preparation has been dented by the mandatory 10-day quarantine in New Zealand ahead of the World Cup, causing the Ashes to be brought forward by seven days, and Knight admits it has been challenging.

“Of course there’s a frustration there, but it’s the times that we’re living in at the moment,” she said.

“It’s very challenging to tour with Covid around at the moment and the restrictions that we’ve been under have changed as well so just being adaptable to that as a player has been quite tricky, because as soon as you’ve got your head around something, something else changes.

“But we’ve got no other option but to try and make the most of it and do the best we can and maybe it will take the pressure off, we’ve just got to find a way to free up, go out there and just throw caution to the wind a little bit and see what we can do.

“Mentally it’s going to be tough but we’re doing everything we can to try and get ourselves prepped and be ready for that first game.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
The Independent

Covid-19: Which coronavirus rules are changing across the UK?

Wales and Northern Ireland have changed their coronavirus restrictions after England confirmed it would be dropping its Plan B measures from next week.It comes after all four nations have seen a drop in case numbers.But what are the new rules in each of the four nations?– What is changing in Wales?From Friday, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, meaning crowds will be able to return to outdoor sporting events and limits on the number of people taking part in outdoor activities will be removed.The rule of six and social distancing will be removed from outdoor hospitality.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Heather Knight calls on England to be ‘really aggressive’ and ‘punch first’ in Women’s Ashes

Heather Knight has urged England to be aggressive and “punch first” against Australia in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.England go into the series as underdogs, with the hosts the dominant force in women’s cricket, ranked number one in the world as well as being T20 World Cup holders.Meg Lanning’s side have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, while Knight’s England managed just a single T20 victory when the sides last met in 2019, although the only Test match was drawn.The multi-format series, which has been brought forward by a week, will start...
WORLD
SkySports

Women's Ashes: England feeling calmer with Covid rules eased, says all-rounder Nat Sciver

All-rounder Nat Sciver says England's players are feeling "a bit more calm" ahead of the Women's Ashes series now that there has been an easing in Covid-19 rules. Skipper Heather Knight revealed last week that her side were unable to dine together in Australia, even outside, but vice-captain Sciver told reporters on Tuesday that policy had now changed, with players permitted to eat outside in groups of up to four as part of more relaxed protocols.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Lanning
101 WIXX

Cricket-Australia’s Mooney to miss Women’s Ashes with fractured jaw

(Reuters) – Cricket Australia said on Tuesday batter Beth Mooney will miss the Women’s Ashes series against England after fracturing her jaw in training. Mooney, the world’s top ranked Twenty20 batter, will undergo surgery later in the day after being hit in training on Monday, with her return date to be confirmed after the operation.
SPORTS
The Independent

David Payne feels England T20 call-up provides opportunity to realise Test dream

David Payne is bidding to elbow his way into contention for England’s next Test assignment in the West Indies in March by making a splash in five Twenty20s between the teams in Barbados.Payne’s selection for the whistle-stop T20 trip this month proves his surprise maiden call-up in last summer’s one-day series against Pakistan following a coronavirus outbreak within England’s first-team was no flash in the pan.While the tall left-armer is still awaiting his first international cap and turns 31 next month, he retains lofty ambitions of representing England in all formats and senses an opportunity in the aftermath of the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tahlia McGrath’s match-winning innings ‘one of the best’, Tammy Beaumont admits

England opener Tammy Beaumont believes Tahlia McGrath’s match-winning innings was one of the best she has seen after Australia stormed to a nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes.McGrath scored an unbeaten 91 off just 49 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six, as Australia chased down a target of 170 with three overs to spare in Adelaide to draw first blood in the series.The Adelaide-born all-rounder, selected ahead of Australian talisman Ellyse Perry, also impressed with the ball, claiming three quick wickets towards the back end of England’s innings to help limit the tourists to 169...
SPORTS
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell in race to prove fitness for Six Nations opener

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that he will enter the Six Nations without any game time in the bank.“There’s going to be...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Ashes#Pcr
BBC

Women's Ashes: England must match Australia's aggression, says captain Heather Knight

Dates: 20 January-8 February (full fixture list) Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus reports, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. England must match Australia's aggression and "throw it right back at them" if they are going to be successful in the multi-format Ashes, says captain Heather Knight.
SPORTS
The Independent

Eoin Morgan believes Test cricket ‘has always been the priority’ in England

Eoin Morgan believes it is “laughable” that The Hundred is being blamed for England’s Ashes humiliation as he insisted Test cricket “has always been the priority”.A 4-0 defeat in Australia has prompted much soul-searching and England Test captain Joe Root reasoned that anyone coming into the set-up is doing so “in spite of county cricket, not because of county cricket”.First-class cricket in the country has been increasingly pushed out into the margins of the season in recent years while the inaugural edition of the England and Wales Cricket’s 100-ball event in 2021 was held in July and August.While Root has...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu inspired by Andy Murray’s fighting spirit at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu took inspiration from Andy Murray’s fighting spirit to break new ground at the Australian Open.The 19-year-old made it 11 wins from 12 main draw matches at grand slam level by defeating fellow US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-0 2-6 6-1 in the first round in Melbourne.Amazingly, it was the first time Raducanu had played a deciding set at a grand slam having won three matches at Wimbledon and seven in New York – as well as three in qualifying – all in straight sets.The teenager’s late-night success made it four British players through on Tuesday, among them Murray,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England to face Afghanistan in first round of T20 World Cup

England will begin their T20 World Cup against Afghanistan and Scotland have drawn a first-round match against the West Indies.The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures were announced on Thursday night, with England drawn in their second match against hosts and defending champions Australia on October 28 in Melbourne before backing up against New Zealand on November 1 in Brisbane.Scotland will face an as-yet unknown qualifier in Hobart on October 19. Ireland are yet to qualify for the World Cup.The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register...
SPORTS
The Independent

England looking ahead despite defeat to Australia

Vitality Roses captain Serena Guthrie insisted a Quad Series loss shouldn’t mean Commonwealth Games success should be seen as a surprise party — her squad still expects themselves to earn an invitation to defend their 2018 title.England got off to a rocky start in Wednesday’s final at London’s Copper Box Arena but quickly regrouped, pulling ahead of defending champions Australia to take a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t relinquish their advantage through the second.But the Diamonds returned to court reinvigorated after half-time, and while England found themselves with a one-point lead to end a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jason Roy marks return to England action with rapid century in West Indies

Jason Roy marked his return to England duty with a scintillating 36-ball hundred to usher his side to a thumping win in their only warm-up before a five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies In his first outing since recovering from the torn left calf that curtailed his T20 World Cup two months ago, the opener struck nine fours and 10 sixes against a Barbados Cricket Association President’s XI at the Kensington Oval.Roy dominated a 141-run opening stand alongside Tom Banton before he was out for 115 off 47 balls, an innings which formed the backbone of England’s 231 for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu overcomes ‘adversity’ to beat Sloane Stephens on Australian Open debut

Emma Raducanu has said she is pleased to have survived a “tough match-up” against Sloane Stephens and reach the second round of her debut Australian Open.The US Open champion is making her first appearance in Melbourne and produced a strong showing against the dangerous Stephens.Having started brilliantly to take the first set without conceding a game, Raducanu was pegged back by a much improved second set from her American opponent.With increasing dominance in longer exchanges, Stephens entered the decider with momentum, but Raducanu was able to reset and take a 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 win.The 19-year-old, who is the 17th seed...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tonga eruption: Ash cloud disrupts Pacific flights

Concern for Tonga grew yesterday after thick ash across the island’s main airport runway prevented aid flights from New Zealand bringing in supplies and assistance.A tall ash cloud has also been disrupting flights since a major undersea volcano eruption and resulting tsunami occurred on Saturday.“There’s been a lot of challenges there with the ash cloud and the disruption to communications and so we are working together to get as much support to Tonga as we possibly can,” Australian prime minister Scott Morrisson told radio station 2GB.In the past 24 hours, both New Zealand and Australia have been able to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Jofra Archer back with England squad for first time in 10 months

Jofra Archer was back with England for the first time in nearly a year after linking up with the Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against the West Indies.Archer is still some way off a return after heading to his native Barbados following a second operation on a longstanding elbow complaint last month.But the fast bowler, whose most recent international appearance came in March last year, was in an England training top on Tuesday and was seen doing some sprinting drills and catching up with team-mates.It is understood he will not be bowling in the nets or taking part in fielding drills with England, who are without several regulars in the Caribbean for the white-ball series against the Windies which starts on Saturday.But this represents a step in the right direction in Archer’s rehabilitation, with the quick entering England’s bubble on Monday.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy