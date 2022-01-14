ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Federal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Washington Federal beat estimated earnings by 2.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.69, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $13.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.24% increase in the share price the next day.

