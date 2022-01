January is here and a frigid one it is. Our 1st measurable snowfall gave me the day off (folks don’t come out to get their hair done during a snowstorm; they aren’t going anywhere) and I enjoyed it. It was beautiful as it came tumbling down. I am always excited about the 1st one, but my enthusiasm wanes with each snowfall. I tried out a new recipe for corn chowder and discovered it was a keeper; perfect for a cold, snowy day.

