ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to get more flavor when slow cooking

journaldemocrat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlow cooking is a popular way to prepare hearty meals. Slowly cooked stews can make for the perfect meal on cold winter days. In addition to helping craft meals that stick to your ribs, slow cookers fill a home with enticing aromas all day long, and that can make everyone hungrier...

www.journaldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Sausage

Whether you prefer links of breakfast sausage alongside your scrambled eggs in the morning or a bratwurst on the grill, andouille sausage alongside your favorite New Orleans eats or Italian sausage alongside your best pasta dish, one thing's for sure — there are a lot of different ways to chow down on some tasty sausages. In fact, according to AllRecipes, there are more than 200 different varieties of sausage in the United States alone. However, for most varieties, the same standard cooking methods and tips and tricks apply (so long as you're cooking your sausages in links, that is); and, while you might think that cooking sausage is easy, there are actually quite a few ways you might be messing up the process. To help you cook up the best batch of sausages of your life, we've gathered the top 13 mistakes everyone makes when cooking sausage, and what you need to do instead.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slow Cooking#Flavoring#Slow Cooker#Food Drink
Bon Appétit

How to Debone Chicken Thighs for Skin-On Flavor and Shorter Cook Time

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Unless we’re talking stir-fry, curry, or chicken parm, I have one poultry prerequisite: It must be skin-on. Throughout my childhood I was the chicken skin czar of my family, commanding that all crispy skin be presented to me as a familial tax. (My mother usually obliged while my father did not.)
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
RECIPES
The Independent

From tacos to wings, learning to cook with plant-based meats

It's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found everywhere from grocery store meat sections to restaurants.These products aim to imitate meat in taste, texture, appearance and smell, and the likenesses are now pretty impressive. The ingredients usually include a plant-based protein, such as soy or pea, and sometimes other beans, wheat or potato. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are the two monster names in this arena,...
RECIPES
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES
Dealerscope

How Food & Cooking Will Change in the Future

Especially in light of the pandemic, the traditional dining-in model has drastically changed in recent years. More people are cooking at home, but they are cooking in different ways that cater to their specific diets, tastes, budgets and desires. Technology has made that easier. In a talk moderated by The Spoon’s Michael Wolf, panelists Robin List of Suvie, Khalid Aboujassoum of Else Labs, Dr. Dochui Choi of Samsung and Kai Schaeffner of Thermomix discussed what’s coming next for food technology.
RECIPES
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: The Knife That Will Transform the Way You Chop Veggies

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. My knife block runneth over. So much so that I actually have two knife blocks in my kitchen to contain my various blades. Recently I told myself I was done growing my collection—any other knife I’d add would just be superfluous. That has long been my attitude toward getting a nakiri blade. There was no need...
FOOD & DRINKS
kxnet.com

How are your cooking skills?

As the pandemic continues, many people at home have taken up cooking. So what is the toughest task for those wanting to whip up some tasty homemade items?. According to a new survey, more than half of Americans still can’t seem to get down simple recipes, with the most difficult being pancakes.
RECIPES
The Southern

It's time for low-cal, high-flavor cooking

And now come the regrets. Did I really have to have that second piece of pecan pie? Couldn’t the mashed potatoes have had maybe a little less butter? Did I truly have to eat all of those mint chocolates that our friend brought from Chicago?. Yes. Yes I did....
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy