ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Hy-Vee detitians provide health fair and virtual cooking nutrition classes

journaldemocrat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout January, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events focused on healthy habits and nutrition to begin the new year. The dietitian team will host educational events, including virtual store tours and cooking classes, as well as an in-person health fair at select locations. Virtual Wellness Wednesdays. Hy-Vee dietitians...

www.journaldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Hy-Vee dietitians hosting events in January focused on healthy habits for the new year

Throughout January, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events focused on healthy habits and nutrition to begin the new year. The dietitian team will host educational events, including virtual store tours and cooking classes, as well as an in-person health fair at select locations. Virtual Wellness Wednesdays. Hy-Vee dietitians will...
RECIPES
drugstorenews.com

Hy-Vee dietitians kick off January events

Hy-Vee dietitians will host educational events, virtual store tours and cooking classes, as well as an in-person health fair at select locations. Throughout January, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events focused on healthy habits and nutrition to begin the new year. The dietitian team will host educational events, including...
RECIPES
myedmondsnews.com

Verdant hosting online nutrition classes in January

Approximately one in three people have prediabetes, but most don’t even know they have it, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Diabetes prevention is just one of many free online nutrition classes offered by the Verdant Health Commission. Get a jump start on your 2022 health goals by registering for these free virtual classes in January:
FITNESS
portasouthjetty.com

PAISD to begin health and nutrition program

A nationwide program focused on improving the physical health, nutrition and academic success of students will be making its way to Port Aransas ISD on Monday, Jan. 24. The Coordinated Approach to Child Health (CATCH) program, which started in 1992, is designed to involve schools and the surrounding communities in supporting students to be physically active and eat good food, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Virtual Class#Health Fair#Virtual Wellness#Wellness Wednesdays#Caesar Chicken#Taco Egg Bake#Mongolian#Healthmarket#Virtual Nutrition Store#Aspx
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Hy-Vee Dietician Shares How to Get Started with Health, Wellness

Melissa Jaeger, registered dietician with Hy-Vee, says one of the most frequent questions she’s asked regarding health and wellness is how to get started. “I think it’s important to remember to take it back to the basics and how do I incorporate all of the food groups at mealtime,” said Melissa Jaeger. “If you are envisioning your dinner plate right now, think about it and plan to have half of it be fruits or vegetables.”
FITNESS
KETV.com

Hy-Vee dietician says small steps make healthy habits

OMAHA, Neb. — One tool you ca use to keep your 2022 New Year's resolution is your local grocery store. Amanda Jochum is a registered dietician with Hy-Vee. She said the pandemic has affected what we're eating and how much, but making small changes like incorporating more fruits and veggies can get us back on track.
OMAHA, NE
sanclementetimes.com

Health and Nutrition 101: Winning for Life

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Recipes
foxillinois.com

Hy-Vee helping customers start the year with healthier choices

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA/WICS) — Hy-Vee dieticians will be hosting a number of virtual and in-person events throughout the month of January to help their customers make healthier choices. These events include:. An in-person health fair. Wellness Wednesday. A freezer meal prep workshop. A dietician discovery session. A meal planning...
QUINCY, IL
journaldemocrat.com

Did you Know?

Getting out and about is a vital component of many seniors’ daily lives, but it’s important that aging men and women recognize how much exercise is healthy for them. The Department of Health & Human Services notes that adults need a mix of physical activity to stay healthy. That mix should be a combination of moderateintensity aerobic activities, which can include golfing, swimming and even gardening, and muscle strengthening activities like weightlifting that make the muscles work harder than usual. The DHHS recommends adults combine 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week with at least two days of musclestrengthening activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that these guidelines are safe for individuals who are 65 and older, generally fit and have no limiting health conditions. Individuals who do not fit that criteria should consult with their physicians before beginning a new exercise regimen, as it’s possible that they could be putting their health at considerable risk if they attempt to follow guidelines designed for people who are generally fit. It’s also important that healthy seniors avoid overdoing it in regard to exercise. Though the DHHS suggestions are the minimum recommendations, going too far beyond those guidelines without first consulting a physician could increase seniors’ risk for injury, illness or even death.
FITNESS
momjunction.com

Mango For Babies: Nutritional Value, Health Benefits And Recipes

Mango is a juicy tropical fruit rich in nutrients. Ripe mangoes taste sweet and have a soft pulp with a sweet aroma. Mangoes are also hypoallergenic and relatively easy to digest, making mango for babies a good choice. But while mango seems to confer several benefits, you need to know the right age and appropriate ways to feed it to babies.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Virtual Mixology Classes

Two years later and the COVID-19 pandemic still rages, pushing consumers to find ways of entertaining themselves in safer ways—these virtual mixology classes, for instance, are hyper-accessible and interesting. Sure to elevate one's hosting capabilities when it comes to the bar department, Hey Bartender's virtual mixology classes give participants...
RECIPES
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Oyster roasts offer mega-flavor, nutrition

How would you like to spend your Saturday eating your fill of roasted oysters, giving a mega-boost to your immune system and at the same time giving financial support to a worthwhile cause? Believe it or not, all you have to do is go online to buy a ticket(s) to one of the several all-you-can-eat oyster roast fundraisers going on in our great state. Gather up your oyster knife and gloves, perhaps a bottle of hot sauce, and enjoy yourself without dealing with preparation and cleanup. Literally hundreds to thousands of oyster enthusiasts eagerly attend these events, which sometimes offer such dishes as chicken bog, chili, barbecue pork or other alternatives.
FOOD & DRINKS
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips for sticking with healthy eating goals

Child killed after being struck by officers patrol car in western Iowa. A child is dead after Iowa State Patrol says a patrol car from the Red Oak Police Department hit the child while responding to an apartment fire. Cedar Rapids native & partner bound for Beijing Winter Olympics. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy