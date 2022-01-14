Hy-Vee detitians provide health fair and virtual cooking nutrition classes

Getting out and about is a vital component of many seniors’ daily lives, but it’s important that aging men and women recognize how much exercise is healthy for them. The Department of Health & Human Services notes that adults need a mix of physical activity to stay healthy. That mix should be a combination of moderateintensity aerobic activities, which can include golfing, swimming and even gardening, and muscle strengthening activities like weightlifting that make the muscles work harder than usual. The DHHS recommends adults combine 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week with at least two days of musclestrengthening activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that these guidelines are safe for individuals who are 65 and older, generally fit and have no limiting health conditions. Individuals who do not fit that criteria should consult with their physicians before beginning a new exercise regimen, as it’s possible that they could be putting their health at considerable risk if they attempt to follow guidelines designed for people who are generally fit. It’s also important that healthy seniors avoid overdoing it in regard to exercise. Though the DHHS suggestions are the minimum recommendations, going too far beyond those guidelines without first consulting a physician could increase seniors’ risk for injury, illness or even death.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO