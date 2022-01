With the arrival of 2022, it’s time to reflect on the past year and decide on goals for the new year. Research has shown that new beginnings and dates like New Year’s, your birthday and even Mondays are motivational when trying to tackle new goals. Consider your gardening goals this year. This is a great time to reset. When coming up with New Year’s resolutions, many people focus on improving…

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO