The Carolina Hurricanes won the Ethan Bear trade

By Editorials
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Edmonton Oilers falling in the standings and the team failing to score goals, now is a good time to mention a trade from the past that the Carolina Hurricanes really won. The Hurricanes acquired Ethan Bear from the Oilers in exchange for Warren Foegele going to Edmonton. The deal...

