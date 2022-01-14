10-year-old doesn’t let snow or ice snap his daily surfing streak

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shovels scraped and chipped away at chunks of ice on the pedestrian ramp of the Hot Metal Bridge on Thursday night. A woman who uses a power wheelchair wasn’t able to navigate the stick ramp to get to a class in the city — so her friends took it upon themselves to shovel the ramp and put down their own salt. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “We’ve called the city several times. On Wednesday, the people she walks to school with had to push her up the ramps and across the bridge for her to get to school safely,” Quinne Johnson said. “She told us about it today, and we all showed up with shovels and salt to make sure she could get to school like the rest of us,” Johnson added. A group of about a dozen friends in all showed up help out.

