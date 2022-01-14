Recap: BlackRock Q4 Earnings

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackRock beat estimated earnings by 2.66%, reporting an EPS of $10.42 versus an estimate of $10.15, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $628.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.6, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 9.35 9.36 7.64 9.14

EPS Actual 10.95 10.03 7.77 10.18

Revenue Estimate 4.90B 4.61B 4.30B 4.30B

Revenue Actual 5.05B 4.82B 4.40B 4.48B

