Peggy Matthews-Forney cannot believe that, unlike private insurers, Medicare is not reimbursing senior citizens for the home Covid-19 tests they buy at retailers. “As a Medicare enrollee, I am enraged,” said the retired industry strategist from Denver, noting that more than three-quarters of Covid-19 deaths in the US are among the elderly. “If anyone needs to have these tests paid for, it’s seniors. The ones at the highest risk are seniors.”

