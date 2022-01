Gale Force Nine has announced a new Doctor Who board game featuring some of the most iconic villains introduced since the series returned back in 2005. Doctor Who: Don't Blink is a new tactical board game featuring the Weeping Angels, a terrifying race of statue-like creatures with the ability to send their victims back into time and feed off their missing temporal energies. The creatures only move when a player isn't directly looking at them, so even a single blink can prove fatal. One player takes on the role of the Weeping Angels, while the other players take on the roles of the Eleventh Doctor, Amy, Rory, and Clara. The action takes place on a derelict spaceship, with the players trying to collect the four pieces needed to get the TARDIS operational, while the Weeping Angels attempt to corner the party and attempt their escape.

