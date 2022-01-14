ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Williams: Elbow has made a lot of improvement

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers had to play without left tackle Trent Williams last Sunday, but it looks like he’s on track to play this weekend. Williams returned to practice on Thursday...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

milwaukeesun.com

Trent Williams Postseason Win Feels 'Better Than Any Other Accolades'

Sunday was a big win for the San Francisco 49ers. It was also pretty significant for the team's All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. Sunday marked just his third-career postseason trip in his 12-year NFL career. But more importantly, it was the first time Williams has been on the winning side of a playoff matchup.
The Spun

Look: Postgame Photo Of Trent Williams Is Going Viral

Offensive tackle Trent Williams was all smiles after the San Francisco 49ers‘ playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. As Williams was walking off the field at AT&T Stadium he engaged with a few Cowboys fans flipping him the bird. Williams didn’t trash talk though. He didn’t even...
FanSided

Trent Williams trolling Cowboys fans after Wild Card win is perfection

The first round of the playoffs couldn’t have gone better for fans of the Washington Football Team. Between the Eagles getting spanked by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and the Cowboys continuously shooting themselves in the foot (14 penalties) in a home loss to the 49ers, it was a perfect weekend.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC Sports

New dance trend? Klay does hilarious knee stretching exercise

Klay Thompson must have been working on his dance moves while rehabbing from injuries for the past two-and-a-half years. Early in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Tuesday night, Thompson was getting ready to re-enter the game. The NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast caught him performing a knee stretch that could be mistaken for the newest trend on TikTok.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract

The Bears signed a big name to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract. You know, the Lamar Jackson who played cornerback at Nebraska from 2016-2019, starting 35 games and intercepting five passes. The Lamar Jackson who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in 13 games and started six of them. The Lamar Jackson who spent most of last year on the Jets practice squad, but did play in one game.
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
