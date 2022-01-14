A look at the labor force: County could see growth as new houses, I-69 being constructed

MORGAN COUNTY — The last two years have been tumultuous on the labor market around the country.

In the early days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, the unemployment rate skyrocketed as Americans were asked to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

In March 2020, for example, the federal unemployment rate was 4.5% while Indiana's rate was 3.4%.

By April 2020, the nation's jobless rate grow to 14.4%. That same month, 17.1% of Hoosiers were considered unemployed.

In November 2021, the most recent month the Indiana Department of Workforce, the country had a 3.9% unemployment rate. The state reported a 2.1% rate that month.

Morgan County saw a similar spike in 2020, jumping from a 3.1% unemployment rate in March of that year to 11.9% by April.

More recently, in November 2021, Morgan County's jobless rate was 1.7%.

Morgan County outlook

Mike Dellinger, the Executive Director of the Morgan County Economic Development Corp., noted that the economy appears to have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but noted some concern.

"Labor participation rate could always be higher, but nonetheless, more people are working now," Dellinger said.

The labor participation rate counts those who are either actively employed, or seeking employment.

Those who are not working, and not seeking employment, are not considered to be part of the labor market, and not counted in an area's unemployment rate.

Dellinger referred to the year 2021 as "recovery and what could have been."

He pointed to Nice-Pak's recent announcement to abandon plans to construct a new facility on Mooresville's south side.

While the company won't be bringing the more than 200 new jobs to Morgan County that were originally announced, Nice-Pak did add 120 new jobs at its current facility on Indianapolis Road.

One issue in the local labor market is jobs are being created, but companies are having difficulty finding workers to fill those spots.

"The good news from last year into this year, from the workforce perspective is that there are new homes on the horizon, at multiple price points," Dellinger said. "So, we are going to see modest labor force population gains over the next couple years as these homes are built."

In 2021, several housing additions were approved in Martinsville, Mooresville and Monrovia and a new apartment complex is being considered in Mooresville.

Impacts of pandemic

Due to the pandemic, many Americans have been working from home in order to keep the virus from spreading.

Many companies have decided to use a work from home option as a way to entice current and prospective employees.

Because of this, some communities throughout the country, and in Indiana, are incentivizing workers to relocate to their cities and towns.

One such example in Indiana is the city of Greensburg, located along I-74 roughly halfway between Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

Dellinger believes that Morgan County and its municipalities does not need to offer incentives because it is part of the Indianapolis metropolitan region.

"We are part of the Indianapolis economy that is already looking for workers, and workers are already looking to be here," Dellinger said. "We just need to create the capacity for them to land in our portion of Indianapolis."

Future with I-69

At the end of 2021, the Indiana Department of Transportation opened a five-mile stretch of I-69 through Martinsville.

Construction, however, continues on the future interstate north of Martinsville between the city and I-465 in Indianapolis.

Dellinber believes the interstate will be a catalyst to future job growth in Morgan County.

"Change is inevitable, but growth is not a given," Dellinger said.

He added that the interstate is the "change" for Martinsville and Morgan County.

With Martinsville's geography, Dellinger believes that most of the development in the city will occur to the north and east — closest to the interstate.

Due to the city's proximity to Indianapolis and Bloomington, the interstate also brings those two communities closer to Martinsville.

This could help create a life-science corridor along I-69 between Indianapolis and Bloomington, one that is centered in Martinsville.

The state is anticipated to release its data on unemployment in the month of December 2021 for cities and counties at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

