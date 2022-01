Sandra Thompson is currently the acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and on Thursday Sandra will be answering Senate Banking Committee questions. Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies in conservatorship. Fannie Mae is the most profitable company per employee on earth. The United States Treasury and the Federal Housing Finance Agency are the two government agencies on both sides of the Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement that prevents Fannie and Freddie from being able to raise capital and exit conservatorship. Sandra Thompson has never been in front of a panel to answer questions on the conservatorships of Fannie and Freddie, and some of the junior preferred trade at less than 10 cents on the dollar.

