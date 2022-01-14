ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Want Your iPhone Battery To Last Longer? Tech Experts Say You Should Be Doing This Before Bed

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRo8P_0dle9qgp00
Shutterstock

There is always more that you can be doing to improve your iPhone’s capabilities and ensure that its battery stands the test of time. And the steps you can take don’t require tech know-how or a commitment to spending an hour a day fiddling with your device’s features. In fact, if you simply do this one thing every night before bed, tech experts say you’ll up your chances of owning an iPhone that runs faster, more efficiently, and won’t need a battery replacement any time soon. If you want your iPhone battery to last longer, tech experts say you should be doing this before bed.

Turn On Optimized Battery Charging

A well-run iPhone is NOT one that spends hours a day being charged. If you have iOS 13 or later, then you can turn on Optimized Battery Charging, through which your iPhone learns from your daily charging habits to minimize its number of charge cycles, says Therese Schachner, a cybersecurity consultant at VPN Brains. “Your iPhone battery has a limited number of charge cycles it can undergo before its battery starts to fail,” Schachner says. “With Optimized Battery Charging, your iPhone will generally first charge to a maximum of 80% of its battery capacity, and when it predicts, based on past charging activity, that you will start to use your iPhone soon, it will charge past 80%.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGF8E_0dle9qgp00

Here are two more tips Schachner recommends for boosting your phone’s battery power.

Turn Your Screen’s Brightness Down

“Use Auto-Brightness or decrease your screen's brightness,” Schachner says. “With this method, you can prevent your iPhone from displaying brighter screens than necessary given the amount of light in your environment. This technique helps save battery since your iPhone requires less power to display dimmer screens.”

Limit Location Services

“Limit your iPhone's use of location services, which uses your iPhone's GPS receiver to communicate with cell towers to determine your iPhone's location,” Schachner says. “Apps that use this location service and require frequent location updates tend drain your iPhone's battery quickly. If you'd like your iPhone battery life to last longer, in your phone's settings, you can remove some apps' permission to use your location services, or you can turn the location service off altogether if you've realized that you don't need it.”

Disable Background Refresh

Disabling background refresh for apps that don't need to load new content while you're not using them can save you a ton of a battery power. “For example, if you don't see the need for your social media apps to load new posts in the background since your feed will update as soon as you open these apps, you can consider disabling background app refresh for these apps,” Schachner says. “If this setting is disabled, your iPhone will have fewer tasks running in the background and will therefore consume less power overall. To prevent apps from slowing down your iPhone due to extensive background activity, you can go to Background App Refresh in the General section of Settings and disable this feature for some or all of your apps.”

Comments / 19

Related
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Charging Mistake You Should Stop Making (It Ruins Your iPhone Battery!)

Chances are: you’re charging your iPhone all wrong. And before you say that there’s only one way to charge a phone (literally, by plugging it into a charger), the reality is a bit more complex. Your iPhone runs thanks to an ion-lithium battery that has a few specific requirements — namely, that you do not make this very common iPhone charging mistake that could be ruining your phone’s battery. This is the number one mistake tech experts say they witness users making, as well as a tip to keep in your back pocket that may actually extend the life of your phone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It's no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Gps#Smart Phone#Ios#Vpn Brains
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Browser To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

With so much talk about the apps that can be invading your privacy big time and using your data to sell to advertisers (hello, Facebook), it’s important to remember that the web browser that you rely on each day is also worth considering because it can cause both battery drainage AND privacy breaches. If you can’t tell the difference between Firefox and Chrome or really don’t believe there is much of a difference, Tech Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy is here to set the record straight — this is the worst browser to use on your iPhone — and two additional browsers to keep on your use-sparingly radar.
CELL PHONES
Mental_Floss

Is Your iPhone Recording You? Here’s How to Tell

Since the dawn of the smart tech era, private conversations shared at home have become less private. You are reminded of that every time Siri butts into a conversation, or Instagram shows you an ad for the shoe brand you were discussing five minutes ago. If you're not willing to quit your iPhone cold turkey, there is a way to identify any secret recordings that may be happening on your device.
CELL PHONES
Taylor Daily Press

5 settings that you must adjust immediately on your iPhone

IPhone is of course a beautiful and easy to use device. However, it could be a little nicer if you make some changes. The iPhone is of course known for its performance. However, iOS should really be forgotten. Since the hardware and software are in harmony with each other, they achieve special performance. Settings also contains a number of useful functions that make your iPhone even better.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
shefinds

The #1 Reason Your iPhone Battery Keeps Dying (It's Not What You Think!)

By now you have probably come across so many reasons why your iPhone refuses to hold a charge. You may firmly believe there’s no hope left for your device and that you’ll inevitably have to shell out a ton more money for a new phone because yours refuses to stay powered for longer than a few hours. But don’t run to the Apple store just yet. Even after you’ve deleted the Facebook app and committed to a regular routine of frequent, shorter charging bursts to keep your phone in the sweet 30 to 80% charging zone, your iPhone could be refusing to maintain its charge long enough. Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, has a solution — this is the number one reason your iPhone battery keeps dying (and it’s not what you think).
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Have an iPhone? Here's how to store your COVID vaccine card in Apple Wallet

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Your physical COVID-19 vaccine card isn't the only way to show proof you've been immunized. If you've got an iPhone or Apple Watch, you can easily add your vaccine card information to the Wallet app to show that you're fully vaccinated. (You can add a digital COVID-19 vaccination card on Android devices, too.) All you need to do is double-click the side button and your digital vaccine card will appear, showing the vaccine manufacturer, vaccination and booster shot dates -- and a QR code that can be scanned to verify the records.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 hidden iPhone features you wish you knew before now

No matter how long you’ve owned your smartphone, there’s always more to learn about it. There are features you will never use and some you won’t know you need until you find them. Ever heard a song you have to share with someone? Or maybe you’re traveling...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Simple trick makes your iPhone lightning-fast again if it’s been slowing down lately

Back in the glory days when iPhones were aggressively subsidized by carriers, upgrading to a new device every two years was routine. Not only that, it made sense. After two years, a once brand-new iPhone would start to show its age. Battery performance would degrade. Performance would decline. And oftentimes, older phones would have a tendency to crawl when running a brand new iteration of iOS. The situation today isn't as dire, thanks in large part to incredibly powerful hardware that can leave phones humming along for years. Suffice it to say, iPhone speed isn't as much of an issue as it once was.
CELL PHONES
101wkqx.com

An iPhone trick to save battery that you DEFINITELY don’t know!

Is your iPhone working slow and you’re wondering what’s taking up so much battery? Yeah, you know about the “low power mode” option, but have you tried this? Go to Safari in Settings. Then instead of manually closing tabs, click “weekly.” Your phone will work faster and your battery won’t drain so quickly either. And let’s be real, you don’t want someone accidentally seeing what you looked up a week ago anyway.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

You NEED To Disable These iOs Features Right Now, According To Tech Experts

It’s easy to assume your phone’s operating system has your best interests at heart. But there are instances where some of your phone’s features can actually pose security risks, while simultaneously causing unwanted battery drainage. What to do? According to Tech Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy, privacy breaches are no longer exceptions or rare occurrences but the harsh reality of nearly everyone who owns a piece of technology — and changing a few iOs features can help. “In the era when our smartphones became like an extension of our brains – memorizing our search history, correspondence, images, and other important files – it became mandatory to secure them as much as possible,” Delic says. “Luckily, there are some easy yet very effective protective measures you can take to mitigate the risk of exposure and protect your sensitive data from all sorts of prying eyes. If you are an iPhone user, simply disable these three iOS features and you’ll already be making a lot of difference in your privacy settings – and as a great bonus, you’ll extend your battery life.” You need to disable these iOs features right now, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to block an unwanted calls and numbers on your iPhone

If you would like to stop receiving unwanted phone calls from strange numbers on your iPhone, unsolicited sales calls trying to sell you some service you are not interested in or a product you don’t want. It will please you to know that Apple offers an easy way to block any caller or number on your iPhone. The quick guide below will show you how to block a number on iPhone using just a few settings, freeing you from any unwanted calls, old acquaintances and annoying sales calls that can distract you during your day.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to find your lost iPhone even if it has a dead battery

Imagine that you can't find your iPhone You've even tried to call the number using your spouse's phone but to no avail. And to make matters worse, the battery on your iPhone is dead. According to Fox News, a recent update to the Find My app will allow you to find the device even if it is powered off or the battery is dead.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do To Improve Your iPhone's Battery Life (We're Trying These Immediately!)

Your iPhone battery is losing power by the minute (or so it seems). If your device struggles to retain a charge and you feel like you’ve done it all, don’t lose hope. Don’t run to the Apple store and DON’T drop hundreds of dollars just yet. A huge change to your iPhone’s power could be just a few changes away. Aseem Kishore, CEO of Help Desk Geek, spoke with SHEFinds.com about four specific things you didn’t know you could do to improve your iPhone’s battery life. We’re trying these immediately — and suggest the same to you if your phone is struggling to keep up.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
125K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy