Pet of the Day: Kane Kanay

National Dress Up Your Pet Day is today (Jan. 14) and we want to know if the Hudson Valley will be participating. I gotta say, I'm really not much for putting clothes on my pup. I've known people that dress up their pets on a regular basis and it's kinda goofy and cheesy in my eyes, but to each his own. That being said there was that one time I won a Kiss t-shirt from my friend Trivia Rich at one of his Hudson Valley Trivia Night events, and the shirt was entirely way too small for me, so I put it on my dog Jax for a photo op. But that was the one and only time!

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO