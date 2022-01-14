ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Day: Kane Kanay

By Zoe Brown
KCTV 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane Kanay is a Mastiff/Cane Corso Mix. He's 6 years and 7 months old. If there ever...

www.kctv5.com

People

Touching Reunion Between Dog Dad and Pet Missing in the Snow for Days Caught on Camera

The touching moment a dog and her owner reunited — after the pooch got lost in the snow for a whole week — was caught on camera. Roger Jacobs, 68, lost seven-year-old Salty just a few days before Christmas when she snuck out the gate on his property. After days of searching, he and his family had all about given up hope — until a friend spotted the canine by a river in Huntley, Montana.
HUNTLEY, MT
#Unleashed Pet Rescue
everythinglubbock.com

Remington is KLBK's Pet of the Day!

Two shootings ring through South Lubbock midday Tuesday. KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: January 11th, 2022. South Plains Electric Cooperative warns against advanced phone scams. AT HOME RAPID TESTING KITS SOON COVERED BY INSURANCE. Trust your West Texas gut, advocate says to victims of stalking in Lubbock. Training Tuesday: What...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

PETS

BUDDY THE ELF has been at the humane society longer than any other animal. This 2 1/2-year-old neutered male Terrier/Pit Bull mix needs to find a real home. If you can help, Buddy the Elf's adoption number is 072015P. HAMBURGER is a 7-month-old spayed female cat. This orange and brown...
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Cousteau

Cousteau an 8-year-old Pit Bull. You can adopt him from the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri. He's been there since July 4, 2020. Cousteau is a gentle, loving soul looking for a comfy place to spend his golden years. He also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
southgatv.com

Pet Of the Day: Beautiful Blue Boy

TIFTON, GA – Today’s pet has a rather unusual name, but if you look at him here you’ll understand it. ‘Beautiful Blue Boy’ sports gorgeous markings and color as well as classic sporting dog features. One look at his eyes and you know that he is smart too. The only thing this sweet boy doesn’t have going for him is that he is all alone in the world.
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Selena

Selena is a beautiful 4-year-old Shiba Inu/Shepherd mix!. She is housetrained, easy to manage, playful and loving. Her confident and friendly demeanor complements her independent side. She is never too needy but always ready to engage with her humans. She will do best in a home with kids 10 and...
PETS
case.edu

Celebrate Dress Up Your Pet Day with CWRU

Calling all pet owners in the Case Western Reserve University community! If you’re looking for the chance to show off your furry friend(s) and your Spartan pride, look no further—we invite students, staff, faculty and alumni to submit your best photos of your pet(s) in CWRU gear for a photo contest in honor of Dress Up Your Pet Day, Jan. 14.
PETS
click orlando

🔓SHOW US: It’s ‘National Dress Up Your Pet Day!’

Yes, ‘National Dress Up Your Pet Day’ is a thing. The unofficial holiday celebrated on January 14, started in 2009 by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Behaviorist, Colleen Paige, according to National Today. It’s a day to celebrate our pets in style, so let’s show them off!...
PETS
96.1 The Eagle

Do People Actually Participate in Dress Up Your Pet Day?

National Dress Up Your Pet Day is today (Jan. 14) and we want to know if the Hudson Valley will be participating. I gotta say, I'm really not much for putting clothes on my pup. I've known people that dress up their pets on a regular basis and it's kinda goofy and cheesy in my eyes, but to each his own. That being said there was that one time I won a Kiss t-shirt from my friend Trivia Rich at one of his Hudson Valley Trivia Night events, and the shirt was entirely way too small for me, so I put it on my dog Jax for a photo op. But that was the one and only time!
PETS
fox5atlanta.com

Pets of the Day from FurKids

Squash is a lively pup who has lots of energy and loves getting outdoors. Ginger Boy is very affectionate and will sit and chill in your lap.
ANIMALS
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Enjoy the day with Val!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Val! According to Ruttkay, Val is a 1-year-old South Carolina Dog mix. She is a low-to-medium energy gal who stays busy practicing walking on a leash and is already quite skilled. She is loyal and loving to her people, and cherishes time spent in their company. This lovely lady is sure to make a wonderful therapy, companion or hiking dog! Val’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by...
CULLMAN, AL
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kirk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kirk, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old Chihuahua. Shelter staff say Kirk is super sweet and gets along with other dogs his size. He loves to go outside and likes to be held. Kirk is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. This little guy would love to go on a doggy date and is waiting to be adopted. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Talulla

Talulla is a 7-year-old Shepherd. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri. She's been there since Jan. 2, 2022. Talulla is a smart, happy-go-lucky dog who knows "sit" and is eager to learn. She joins in the campus' morning...
KANSAS CITY, MO
everythinglubbock.com

Angel is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

KLBK’s Pet of the Day for Wednesday January 12 is Angel, sponsored by South Plains Veterinary Clinic. Those interested in Angel can call the Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775-2057. For more information, click the video above.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Rico Suave is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

KLBK’s Pet of the Day for Thursday January 20 is Rico Suave, sponsored by South Plains Veterinary Clinic. Those interested in Rico Suave can call the Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775-2057. For more information, click the video above.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lillith is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

KLBK’s Pet of the Day for Monday January 17 is Lillith, sponsored by South Plains Veterinary Clinic. Those interested in Lillith can call the Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775-2057. For more information, click the video above.
LUBBOCK, TX

