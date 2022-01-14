Pet of the Day: Kane Kanay

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Val!
According to Ruttkay, Val is a 1-year-old South Carolina Dog mix. She is a low-to-medium energy gal who stays busy practicing walking on a leash and is already quite skilled. She is loyal and loving to her people, and cherishes time spent in their company.
This lovely lady is sure to make a wonderful therapy, companion or hiking dog!
Val’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by...
