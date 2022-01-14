ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Talk: ‘How I Met Your Father’ delivers more complicated take on ‘How I Met Your Mother’

By Rob Owen
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. More a spiritual spin-off than a true sequel series, Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” does a gender swap on the 2005-14 CBS comedy “How I Met Your Mother.”. Streaming...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

thecinemaholic.com

Is How I Met Your Father on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, ‘How I Met Your Father’ is a sitcom that revolves around a New Yorker named Sophie, who narrates the story of how she met her son’s father. Sophie’s friends are a big part of her life and are there to support her during her divorce from her first husband. The show serves as a standalone sequel to the iconic sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ and stars Hilary Duff in the lead role. If you’re interested in watching the show and are looking for ways you can do that, here is all the streaming information you’re going to need!
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...
ORLANDO, FL
KGET 17

Hilary Duff at heart of Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

There was great anticipation among fans of “Lizzie McGuire” when it was announced new episodes were to be produced. That happiness was crushed when the series never happened. Those fans can take a little comfort in the fact that “Lizzie McGuire” star Hilary Duff is starring in a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hilary Duff Talks ‘How I Met Your Father’ and Why She’s Still Hopeful for a ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Hilary Duff‘s much-anticipated revival of “Lizzie McGuire” may have fallen apart a little more than a year ago, but all hope isn’t lost. “I don’t think it’s dead, and I don’t think it’s alive,” Duff tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “I think it’s just kind of sitting there.” Duff says the “Lizzie” conversations had been going on for about a decade. “I was like, ‘No, thank you,’” she recalls of first being approached. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Yup.’ There’s much love there.” But alas, the project was nixed...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

How I Met Your Father Premiere Video Review

How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. More amusing than funny, the two-part How I Met Your Father premiere presents a bog-standard multi-camera sitcom that neither treads interesting stylistic ground the way its predecessor did, nor presents characters or relationships that are nearly as engaging. It does, however, feature a long-term narrative hook that could prove to be its saving grace.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father?

Out of all the memorable characters of CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney Stinson stands apart with his suave and confidence. Barney’s outrageous tricks and ways to lure women is a pivotal part of the show’s narrative, and he holds a “legen-wait for it-dary” place in the hearts of the fans. Naturally, admirers of the character must be wondering about the prospects of seeing the return of Barney in the show’s standalone sequel, ‘How I Met Your Father.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the involvement of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in the sequel sitcom!
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘How I Met Your Father’ For Free to See Hilary Duff’s ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff

If you loved How I Met Your Mother, you may want to know how to watch How I Met Your Father online for free to see who the dad is in rom-com mystery. How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, a CBS sitcom that aired for nine seasons and 208 episodes from September 2005 to March 2014. The series is told in two timelines: the future, which sees main character Ted Mosby in 2030 recount to his kids, Luke and Penny, about the events that led him to meet their mother; and the present,...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Father?

CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ comprises several endearing characters. From the protagonist Ted Mosby to the ever-loved Barney Stinson, the characters of the show always succeed in moving the viewers’ hearts. Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen is also one among them. As Ted’s best friend and Lily’s partner, Marshall does steal our love with his admirable demeanor.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ 1×01 Photos: “Pilot”

We’ve had some trepidation about How I Met Your Father, but since we’ve seen more and more about the show, we have to admit that we’re actually changing stance and are really excited about the upcoming Hulu show. The photos for the pilot have been released. In...
TV SERIES
d23.com

Meet the Characters of How I Met Your Father on Hulu

The brand-new original comedy series How I Met Your Father premieres today on Hulu with two episodes and stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. In the near future, Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her young son how she met his father—a story that catapults audiences back to the year 2021, when Sophie (Duff) and her close group of friends were in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they wanted out of life, and how to find love in the age of dating apps and infinite options.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 17-23): ‘Ozark,’ ‘How I Met Your Father’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 17-23.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
TV SERIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ EPs & Stars Tease “Standalone Sequel” To ‘How I Met Your Mother’ That Will Satisfy Both Diehard Fans & Newcomers – TCA

On Tuesday, the executive producers and stars of How I Met Your Father gathered for a virtual TCA panel teasing the Hulu series’ January 18 debut—noting that the series stemming from beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother is not a reboot, as it has sometimes been described. Per writer, EP and showrunner Isaac Aptaker of This Is Us fame, the new series is in fact a “standalone sequel,” with plenty to offer to both diehard fans of How I Met Your Mother and those who have never seen it. “I think it’s important to know that we are our own show,”...
TV SERIES

