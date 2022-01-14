Letter: No votes yet

In his recent letter (Monitor, 1/14), Paul Mirski makes three astonishing arguments. Setting aside the merely partisan, that Republicans seek to defend liberty while Democrats seek to extinguish it (an assertion that is wildly overstated given Republican efforts to limit voting and ban books), Mirski claims that the great philosopher John Locke taught us of the vital importance of “individual inalienable rights.” He is certainly correct in suggesting that Locke was, and remains, one of the most important influences on American political thought. But Locke never actually used the phrase that Mr. Mirski puts in quotation marks.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO