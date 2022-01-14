ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter: No votes yet

By RAY DUCKLER -
Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

The pundits keep announcing that the Republicans are going...

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Insurrection wasn’t first effort to disrupt the electoral vote

Regarding the editorial “Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows” (Jan. 2): The 2021 election wasn’t the first time that a disruption of the electoral vote count was contemplated. According to famed Civil War historian Bruce Catton’s first volume of “The Centennial History of the Civil War,” when in 1860 after Lincoln was elected president but before the electoral votes had been counted:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans
Bangor Daily News

Letter: I hope Susan Collins will support voting protections

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. As a senior Republican who served in the U.S. Coast Guard and both the Nixon and Reagan administrations, I am writing to express the hope that our Republican senator, Susan Collins, will do her utmost to support and pass federal legislation that, at the very least, secures both equal access to the polls in every state, regardless of party membership, and a fair, nonpartisan certification process nationwide.
ELECTIONS
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Why Do We Continue Voting for These People?

A day doesn’t pass when I don’t ask myself, “Did this politician (really) think that was a good idea?’. “Increase the minimum wage to $15. Everyone deserves a ‘living wage.’”. Really? Politicians don’t realize raising the minimum wage for teenagers and unskilled labor will create...
CENTRALIA, WA
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Clint Ives is deserving of your vote for re-election

Election season is upon us once again. Signs and posters are going up all over the county and this is the time when candidates are being endorsed for public office. I am proudly recommending and endorsing Clint Ives for reelection as County Commissioner for Precinct 4. He not only has...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bangor Daily News

Letter: I hope Susan Collins can deliver bipartisan voting solutions

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. This Martin Luther King weekend would be a perfect time to thank U.S. Sen. Susan Collins for hopefully seizing this historic opportunity for a U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith moment. This moment can...
MAINE STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get involved and vote for a better government

Wow, what a difference one year makes with a new administration. Minnesota has record-level crime, and now it’s “Murderapolis.” The powerful drug fentanyl and other drugs are increasing steadily in Minnesota, along with robberies and carjackings. More lenient law enforcement and sentencing are coming to Minnesota in 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: RINOs, voting rights, Republican Party, Trump

I would encourage any conservative individual to run against our “do nothing” senators in the Republican primary. I would but can’t due to medical reasons. They both go to Washington, D.C., and disappear in some black hole, never to be seen or heard from again! We need senators like Senator Cotton of Arkansas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Republicans shouldn’t accept funds they voted against

In Catherine Rampell’s “Money for me but not for thee” (Dec. 26), she accurately portrays Republicans’ egregious dishonesty in their actions regarding President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Feigning principled concerns about fiscal responsibility, not one Republican voted for the legislation. But since...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Democracy depends on Blunt and voting rights bills

In honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. In Alabama during the Jim Crow era, multiple unjust voting restrictions were placed on minority citizens in the name of “states’ rights.” Not until passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 were all citizens afforded the opportunity to vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Concord Monitor

Letter: Response to ‘present political divide’

In his recent letter (Monitor, 1/14), Paul Mirski makes three astonishing arguments. Setting aside the merely partisan, that Republicans seek to defend liberty while Democrats seek to extinguish it (an assertion that is wildly overstated given Republican efforts to limit voting and ban books), Mirski claims that the great philosopher John Locke taught us of the vital importance of “individual inalienable rights.” He is certainly correct in suggesting that Locke was, and remains, one of the most important influences on American political thought. But Locke never actually used the phrase that Mr. Mirski puts in quotation marks.
POLITICS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two more House Dems — Jim Langevin and Jerry McNerney — announced they would not run for reelection within minutes of one another.

A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Kyrsten Sinema’s top campaign donor is getting pretty sick of her bullshit

The American political system as an all-encompassing enterprise essentially operates on two diametrically opposing speeds. Either change creeps along at a pace so agonizingly slow that it would bore a glacier to tears, or it rockets ahead so quickly that you’re left trying to catch your breath and figure out what the hell just happened.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy