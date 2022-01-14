ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: Subverting tools

By RAY DUCKLER -
Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

A recent Monitor headline announced “New tools arrive to fight virus.” That sounds good. But...

Concord Monitor

Letter: Pandemic thriving, truth not

The Monitor reported that Republican Rep. Michael Sylvia stated that a Democratic bill “further perpetuates a pandemic that has come to an end.” (Monitor, 1/7). This isn’t even Orwellian doublespeak because it doesn’t pretend to hide a mis-truth with confusing language. It is more like Superman’s Bizarro World where everything is the opposite of what it should be.
CONCORD, NH
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: At a loss

I am at a loss to understand it. Every human being on Earth has been threatened by a viral disease, and with our hard-earned and spent taxes, a vaccine was made available to us faster than ever in history. Yet this miracle of modern science is being stymied by misplaced fear.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Concord Monitor

Letter: Exceptions

In the very first line of Mr. Mirski’s letter (Monitor, 1/14) he states that the Republicans work and argue to preserve individual, inalienable rights for everyone. I propose there may be a few exceptions to that. 1. For instance, women who want the right to control their own bodies....
POLITICS
State
California State
Concord Monitor

My Turn: We need compassionate obstetrical care

As physicians, we are committed to giving care that is best for our patients. Obstetricians and their patients experience difficult circumstances complicating pregnancies, which call for deep discernment and often heart-wrenching decisions. It has been reassuring to live and practice in New Hampshire where women have had the freedom to make personal, private medical decisions without government interference.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Concord Monitor

Letter: U.S. is not doing enough

Currently, 689 million people worldwide live in extreme poverty or live on less than $1.90 a day. As an international leader, the U.S. is not doing enough to aid impoverished communities abroad. Many Americans don’t know that while the U.S. military budget uses 11% of the national budget at $725 billion, the funding for U.S. foreign aid comprises less than 1%. As one of the world’s wealthiest nations, this is unacceptable. While the U.S. provides the most money to foreign aid, in proportion to the overall budget, the U.S. allocates one of the smallest percentages of its national budget to foreign aid than other wealthy nations.
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virus
Republican Party
Health
Politics
Public Health
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two more House Dems — Jim Langevin and Jerry McNerney — announced they would not run for reelection within minutes of one another.

A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
CONGRESS & COURTS

