Letter: Subverting tools

Currently, 689 million people worldwide live in extreme poverty or live on less than $1.90 a day. As an international leader, the U.S. is not doing enough to aid impoverished communities abroad. Many Americans don’t know that while the U.S. military budget uses 11% of the national budget at $725 billion, the funding for U.S. foreign aid comprises less than 1%. As one of the world’s wealthiest nations, this is unacceptable. While the U.S. provides the most money to foreign aid, in proportion to the overall budget, the U.S. allocates one of the smallest percentages of its national budget to foreign aid than other wealthy nations.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO