Two migrants have won a High Court fight against Home Secretary Priti Patel after complaining about the way their ages were assessed on arrival in England.The pair said they were teenagers but had been judged by social workers to be adults after arriving in Kent Both said they were given “short” rather than “full” assessments, and argued that the way their ages were gauged was unfair.Distinguishing between adults and children is not something that can be done quickly. It takes time and expertise to make the right decisionEnver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee CouncilA judge ruled in their favour...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO