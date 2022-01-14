ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Yorkers Face Uncertainty Around Schools And Evictions

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's growing uncertainty in the city, as the mayor says he...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

New York Eviction Moratorium Quietly Expires

The statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium — which was extended twice over its nearly two-year lifespan during the COVID-19 pandemic — quietly expired last Saturday, without much fanfare. “In short, it was time for the moratorium to end,” State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. said. “I supported letting...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dias
101.5 WPDH

What the new 988 Emergency Number Means for New Yorkers

It took a long time to get approved, but there's a new emergency number in the works for New York State residents. Traditionally, 911 was the number to call for any emergency, but all crises can't be solved by a single solution. With a recent bill passage, New York has taken a firm stance on the adoption of a new emergency number for suicide prevention.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tax Cuts On The Way, But Only For Certain New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced tax cuts and rebates, but only for certain New Yorkers. Her plan will accelerate middle-class tax cuts for 6 million residents that began in 2018. The program was not scheduled to be fully implemented until 2025, but Gov. Hochul's plan will speed it up by two years to 2023.
INCOME TAX
spectrumlocalnews.com

How redistricting drives uncertainty for New York politics

Since 2009, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko has represented a district that covers the Capital Region, an area of upstate New York that has reliably elected Democrats for a generation. Nevertheless, Tonko is waiting to see how the district will change during the coming round of redistricting as the political calendar to qualify for the ballot through petitioning marches on.
POLITICS
wshu.org

New Yorkers have concerns about the economy

The increase in gas and food prices have been weighing on the minds of New Yorkers. Governor Hochul proposed a $216 billion state budget for New York today, Governor Lamont wants to hang on to some emergency powers, and a local musician’s mission to keep this musical tradition alive.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers#Cbs2
mychamplainvalley.com

New Yorkers quit jobs at the lowest rate in the US

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by ChamberOfCommerce.org shows the rate at which people quit their jobs in each state in 2021. Overall, New York had the lowest rate at 1.8%. The report said about 1,581,000 New Yorkers quit their jobs last year. In total, about 4.5 million...
ECONOMY
multihousingnews.com

New York Weighs ‘Good Cause’ Eviction Law

A look at the proposed legislation and what it means for multifamily owners and operators. With the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium in late August and New York State’s eviction moratorium on Jan. 15, housing advocates seeking to protect residents’ rights are pushing for the New York State Legislature to pass a law that would stop evictions without “good cause,” prohibit steep rent increases and provide automatic lease renewals in most cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Thousands Of South Florida Renters Facing Eviction

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the housing market continues to boom, thousands of people in South Florida are facing eviction. Realtors say some landlords are making unethical and, at times, unlawful decisions. “People who have lived in their homes 15 years, 20 years, now they’re being told you have 30 days to move,” says Rosa Decarlo, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Partners SW. Every day people are being evicted so homeowners can sell while the market is hot. A 30-day notice to move out of your home is legal but some landlords are pushing renters out of the door much faster. Raymond...
PIX11

Demonstrators arrested outside Hochul’s NYC office as renters face eviction

MANHATTAN – Several housing activists were arrested Friday while protesting the end of the eviction moratorium outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office. Demonstrators shut down part of Third Avenue in front of the governor’s Midtown office while voicing their concerns over the hundreds of thousands of renters who face evictions. Police later began to conduct […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Adams to renters facing eviction: Know your legal rights

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — An estimated 200,000 households in New York City could face eviction when the state’s moratorium expires Saturday. Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams sounded the alarm. “We are about to face an additional crisis around housing in our city,” he said, speaking from outside the city’s civil court. Adams reminded tenants of their legal […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

Poll finds New Yorkers pessimistic on future of democracy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s a set of numbers to contemplate. Earlier this week, Siena College released its latest poll. And along with the usual questions about politicians, it asked New Yorkers how likely they think it is that the United States will continue to be a democratic republic in 2030.
POLITICS
CBS New York

New York City Leaders Bracing For Avalanche Of Evictions After Moratorium Expires

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City leaders are bracing for an avalanche of evictions after the state’s moratorium expired over the weekend. Outside Kings County Civil Court in Brooklyn, housing advocates handed out pamphlets informing tenants of their options. There are currently around 200,000 pending cases in the city, and there’s fear that number could rise. “If you haven’t received a certified letter from housing court or from the marshals, you’re not evicted. You are allowed to stay in your home. You should not leave,” said Nicholas Vargas, with Brooklyn Eviction Defense. “At the end of the day, we look at economic numbers here. Most people have returned back to work. Job openings are there,” said Vito Signorile, with the Rent Stabilization Association. Legal experts say as long as tenants are eligible and have applied for the emergency rental assistance program, they can’t be evicted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why New Yorkers will not get the vaccine

COVID cases have been increasing in New York over the holidays causing schools, stores, and Government agencies to change their in-person guidelines. But, even with the rise in cases, many New Yorkers have not changed their minds about getting vaccinated.
NFL
The Portland Mercury

New Yorkers for Kristof!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. It is time for every day, regular New Yorkers to stand together to support the election of fellow New Yorker, Nicholas Kristof, for Governor (of Oregon)! Isn't time New Yorkers had a seat at the table? Ask yourself honestly: do you feel that any of the other candidates for governor have the knowledge and experience necessary to represent the values and interests of the citizens of the state of New York (in Oregon's government)? Of course not! That is why New Yorkers for Kristof is getting organized! Check out our website. NewYorkersForKristof.com.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Unveils New Budget Proposal, Says New York To Make Historic Investments In Education, Infrastructure And Health Care

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Middle class tax cuts, property tax rebates, and plans to build three new casinos downstate are all part of Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s something-for-everyone budget, which makes history by projecting no budget gaps for the next five years. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, barring an unforeseen crisis, the next governor, selected by voters in November, will have smooth fiscal sailing for their entire term. Watch: Gov. Hochul Lays Out New York State Budget Proposal What a difference a year makes. In 2021, during the depths of the pandemic, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had to plug a $17 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Hochul Unveils Spending Plan For New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled her first proposed budget totaling a $216.3 billion spending plan. “I’m calling the budget the New York Dream,” Hochul said. “We will make that New York Dream real and ensure that it can be realized by every single New Yorker.”. Hochul declared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy