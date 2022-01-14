ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

5:30 A.M. Weather Report

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow is moving in and sticking around for...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frozen Waves On Lake Michigan Amid Temperature Drop

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s an icy day is Chicago. Waves are freezing up on Lake Michigan Thursday. CBS 2 captured the icy lake along Museum Campus. Temperatures dropped to the teens and it’s best to keep your distance from the lakefront. @cbschicago Frozen waves in Chicago 🥶 #cbschicago #chicago #waves #weather ♬ Worry and regret.(1141462) – table_1 In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County. Residents told us how the snow and slick roads made commuting difficult this morning.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder morning is ahead. Thursday begins with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees. A much colder feel this morning as early morning temps start in the single digits. Wind chills sitting between 0 and -15° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9fnKI29K4e — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 20, 2022 Lake effect snow is ongoing for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana where a Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Temperatures rise to the upper 20s by Friday and into the weekend.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold, But Snow Is On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. for Porter and LaPorte counties. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an additional inch or so is possible. Arctic air stays in place. Bitter cold again tonight but less windy. There’s a light snow chances Saturday through Tuesday, minor amounts overall. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 7. FRIDAY: Sunny. High 26. SATURDAY: Flurries. High 29. SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning. High 29. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chill To Bring Bitter Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Arctic front was delayed in arriving this morning as we faced what had the potential to be an impactful event during the morning commute. Fortunately, we were able to avoid this headache in central Maryland, and those who did see a brief changeover of rain to snow did not face significant problems. As this front pushes south and east, it will be stalling off the coast. As a wave of low pressure develops along the front, a brush of snowfall for the lower Eastern Shore will be possible through Saturday. The highest snowfall totals will be along the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Wrap Up The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – …and then it turned cold. No, really cold! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Normally we expect to see one round of extremely cold weather in Pittsburgh with temperatures nearing 0° about once a year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While it is too early to know if this is going to be the only deep chill of the year this will be one of the coldest stretches of the year. You should make sure to be fully prepared for the cold including making sure your pipes are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Weather Whiplash: Winter Weather Still Threatens Road Conditions

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes. “My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.” A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall. “Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Prepare For A Brutally Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold air certainly took its sweet time getting here Thursday morning. It didn’t get here soon enough to turn much of the rain into snow. It’s finally settling in across Maryland and don’t be surprised if a few flurries scoot through this afternoon. Now our attention turns to the brutally cold air in store tonight on Friday and Friday night. Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday an Alert Day because of wind chills in the single digits. While the weather won’t be active, it will be dangerously cold. RELATED: Download the CBS Baltimore app Temperatures tonight will tumble to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Rain Transitions Into Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.   The region started seeing snow in the 8 a.m. hour as the cold air fills in from behind this morning’s rain. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was in Lehigh County as the snow started to fall. The wintry weather wraps up for most by midday on Thursday, yet snow may persist at the Shore into the early afternoon hours.  Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely for much of the region with lower end totals expected for the Poconos and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
norwoodnews.org

Winter Weather Advisory & Travel Advisory Issued for Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for New York City, which will be in effect on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 a.m. and New York City Emergency Management Department (EMS) has issued a travel advisory which will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the latest forecast, light rain is expected late Wednesday night with a transition to light snow early Thursday morning through the early afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Single Digits On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear and cold Thursday night with lows will be in the single digits with wind chills at times around zero degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Not as windy, with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS) Expect breezy and mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. Wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. A few snow flurries will be possible with highs in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS) A clipper system will allow for a chance for light snow showers on Sunday and a secondary system will keep snow chances around for Monday. Light accumulations are likely. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low of 7°. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 26°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A slight chance for snow flurries. High 29°. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Icy Conditions As Freezing Temperatures Expected To Return To Philadelphia Region

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Ponding, puddles and wet surfaces remain after Thursday morning’s rain and snow mix across the Philadelphia region. It’s that standing water and slush that will turn to ice overnight as temperatures plummet to the teens and single digits. Main roadways and interstates will generally be ice-free due to heavier traffic flow and chemical treatment. However, black ice will form quickly on sideroads, elevated surfaces, porches, walkways and driveways that are left untreated. You can minimize that ice threat first by sweeping away any standing water to allow the ground to dry. Then apply a layer of ice melt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

