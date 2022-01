Oliver Hudson appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to showcase his mom Goldie Hawn’s and Kurt Russell’s home in Aspen, CO, where they had been staying for the recent holiday. Hawn and Russell have apparently owned this house for decades. Appearing in a video call from the house, Hudson said, “Mom built this house first and then my step-dad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years.”

ASPEN, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO