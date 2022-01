We all like things that are shiny and new, and that even goes for when we’re dressing our in-game characters. NFTs offer a possible opportunity for gamers to do just that. Ubisoft has recently announced that players of their Ghost Recon Breakpoint game would be getting something so unique that it can’t be replicated. The new ‘Digits’ as Ubisoft labels them, will be cosmetic items for your character with a unique code stamped on them, making your on-screen persona different from everyone else. These are the company’s first foray into the world of the non-fungible token, widely now known as NFTs. The tokens can be anything digital, from drawings and music to the assets as mentioned above in games.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO