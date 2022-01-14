ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘A foundational investment’: Inside the regional impact of Gallo Winery's complex in SC

By Collin Huguley
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Industrial development activity is already moving farther outside of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Charlotte Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Winery#Gallo Winery
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte entrepreneur featured in Ally-sponsored video series highlighting diversity

A local chef was recently featured in a national "Changemakers" video series highlighting Black LGBTQ-owned businesses. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) helped launch the four-part series through a partnership with Neon by GLAAD. It worked with GLAAD, an organization that promotes LGBTQ acceptance, to identify eligible small-business owners, focusing mainly on Detroit and Charlotte. Ally then awarded $10,000 to each of the four business owners selected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy