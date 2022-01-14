‘A foundational investment’: Inside the regional impact of Gallo Winery's complex in SC

A local chef was recently featured in a national "Changemakers" video series highlighting Black LGBTQ-owned businesses. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) helped launch the four-part series through a partnership with Neon by GLAAD. It worked with GLAAD, an organization that promotes LGBTQ acceptance, to identify eligible small-business owners, focusing mainly on Detroit and Charlotte. Ally then awarded $10,000 to each of the four business owners selected.

1 DAY AGO