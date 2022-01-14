ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Drinkers Don't Change Their Drink Easily

KING-5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee drinkers don't change up their usual...

www.king5.com

WKRC

Study: Drinking alcohol, coffee linked to living past 90

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV/WKRC) - Alcohol and coffee drinkers rejoice, you may live longer than those who abstain from the two substances. A study from the University of California Irvine found that people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained. The study also...
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Doing This Could Make You Actually Like Drinking Black Coffee

If your response to this headline is "Why?" you're not alone. According to Eat This, Not That!, 67% of us typically add something, or more than a few somethings, to the roughly 400 million cups of coffee that are consumed in America each day (via Coffee or Die). While cream,...
DRINKS
Seattle Times

Celebrate the chilly season with these bold and boozy coffee drinks

WHEN THE WEATHER turns nippy, nothing dispels a chill better than a steaming hot cup of coffee laced with a delicious liqueur. It warms your hands and heats up your psyche, as well. Whether it’s a traditional Irish coffee to top off a scrumptious dinner, or my luscious adult Ultimate...
DRINKS
Fast Casual

Peet's Coffee achieves 100% water processing for decaffeinated drinks

As decaffeinated coffee consumption increases at the start of the year, Peet's Coffee has transitioned to water processing across its line of decaffeinated roasted beans, K-Cup pods and handcrafted decaf coffee beverages available in Peet's cafes. The process is chemical-free and naturally removes caffeine while ensuring the integrity, taste and quality of the coffee beans for an optimal sipping experience, according to a company press release.
FOOD & DRINKS
irvineweekly.com

A Gin Drink For Non-Gin Drinkers — Tribe’s CBD Gin Gin Mule Recipe

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Hailed as a “modern classic,” the Gin Gin Mule is a legendary NYC cocktail that pays homage to the mojito. However, even if you’ve never heard of this well-known cocktail, it’s not hard to tell what its primary spirit is. Yep, it’s gin!
DRINKS
Well+Good

5 Single-Serve Coffee Makers That Don’t Require Pods

Coffee is an integral part of many people's morning routine/ability to function (and it's got a ton of health benefits), but sometimes it just doesn't make sense to brew a full pot of beans. Single-serve coffee makers are convenient and easy to use—pop in a pod, push a button, and you get a perfectly brewed cup of joe; however, many of them rely on plastic pods that aren't great for the environment. (PS: Only around nine percent of plastic in circulation is recycled.) And, on a less serious note, most of them are giant and take up tons of counter space, which seems a bit counterintuitive given that they only make a single serving of coffee at a time.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

Coca-Cola rolls out redesigned cans and mocha-flavored coffee drink

Coca-Cola is set to unveil a line of redesigned cans for its flavored and zero-sugar products as well as a new mocha-flavored coffee drink. Fans of cherry, vanilla, and cherry vanilla-flavored cans will notice that the famous Coca-Cola logo is enlarged and shaded in either white or black lettering to make it easier for consumers to tell the difference between regular and sugar-free.
BUSINESS
Wide Open Eats

What is CBD Coffee And Why I Loved Drinking These 3 Brands

Contrary to some more popular resolutions, I am vowing to drink more coffee than ever in the new year. Going forward If I ever hear a WebMD certified health nut preaching about anxiety-ridden caffeine addicts pounding down cups of poison in the morning, I will whip out a mug (probably on a key chain or something?) look directly in their eyes and say, "Well, pour me a steaming hot mug of poison!" not breaking eye contact as I chug the whole thing in one gulp.
DRINKS
Kankakee Daily Journal

14 ways to use coffee filters that don't involve coffee

It was a dumb mistake. I grabbed the biggest package of coffee filters — a pack of 1,000 — only to discover much later I’d picked up the wrong size for my coffeemaker. Coffee filters are not expensive, which is probably the reason I didn’t bother returning them to the store. Instead, I began finding ways to use those filters for things other than making coffee.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

I’m Tired of Explaining Why I Don’t Drink

My last drink occurred just like my first. In a crowded room, surrounded by people I wanted to be like and be liked by. Last April, I went to a party in the West Village. Surrounded by beautiful, shiny people, I felt dull and alone. Nursing a drink like everyone else, I just wanted to go home. That night I realized something I had ignored for a long time: Social drinking did not make me social. It made me want to crawl in a hole.
DRINKS
WSPA 7News

ASK THE EXPERT: Is drinking coffee good for your health?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Every minute, 2.3 million cups of coffee are consumed globally, making it a multibillion-dollar industry. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis Health 7New’s Taylor Murray, spoke with a dietician who sets the record straight about your favorite cup o’ joe– is it good […]
GREENVILLE, SC
SFGate

Cocktail pioneer Derek Brown's new message: Sophisticated drinks don't require alcohol

I met Derek Brown as many have, when he was holding court behind the bar - specifically, the old iteration of the Columbia Room, back when it was just a room, a temple of mixology hidden away inside the rowdier Passenger bar in Washington. That evening, he took our little entourage through a roster of diverse cocktails, teaching us about the drinks, including one of his signature cocktails, the Getaway, a daiquiri enhanced with the bitter liqueur Cynar.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: It’s No Big Deal if You Don’t Drink

If you or someone you know isn’t drinking alcohol for any reason at all, you have options. The non-alcoholic drinks space is evolving. Bars dedicated to booze-free hospitality offer creative menus, and there are scores of spirit-free bottles of booze, beer and wine at specialty shops and digital retailers.
