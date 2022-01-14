ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested after fighting with police officer early Friday

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested early Friday after eluding police, Tulsa police said.

Tulsa police spotted a car with a damaged paper tag around 2 a.m. and tried to pull the driver over around 2 a.m. near Newton Street and Gilcrease Museum Road.

The driver, later identified as Kevin Moore, drove away from police in what “appeared to be an attempt to evade contact with law enforcement,” Tulsa police said.

Police said Moore did manage to get away before the officers were able to catch up to him at Gilcrease Hills Apartments at 1101 N. 24th West Avenue.

Officers contacted Moore in the doorway of an apartment and he began to flee from the officers, police said.

Police said Moore began to fight with officers and Moore grabbed onto one of the officer’s holstered handgun.

Moore was eventually placed into custody and transported to the Osage County jail.

