Happy New Year! Are your closets exploding with more drag than you know what do to with? Sounds like it’s time for a PURGE!. If you’re looking to get rid of stuff, or looking to get some new stuff, this event is for you! Come down to OASIS and get rid of your old drag and get some new drag – well, at least, new to you!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO