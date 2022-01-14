Read full article on original website
VCSEL-powered lidar to feature on new Changan car
Hesai, which has partnered with Lumentum, to provide sensors for forthcoming electric vehicle. Hesai, the Shanghai-based lidar company, says it has agreed a deal to provide its “AT128” sensors for a new car being built by fellow Chinese firm Changan Automobile. Based around vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays...
BluGlass partners with Ganvix to develop GaN VCSELs
BluGlass has signed a paid development agreement with Ganvix, Inc - a leading developer of GaN Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Ganvix has selected BluGlass’ RPCVD technology to enable the development of green VCSELs for advanced applications. Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has entered into a...
NITRIDE RGB + UV micro LED Chip Kit
In addition to micro-ultraviolet (UV) LEDs with a peak wavelength of 385nm, we have successfully developed three types of visible micro-LEDs with a peak wavelength of 620nm for red, 510nm for green, and 450nm for blue. In 2018 we have succeeded in high-efficiency light emission of micro UV-LEDs with a size of 12 μm x 24 μm and its peak wavelength of 385nm (patented), and have already supplied samples to many users. We have also developed visible LEDs, because many users request micro-sized chips for red, blue, and green LEDs. This time, especially for red LEDs, which are considered difficult to realize, indium gallium nitride (InGaN) is used instead of conventional materials such as gallium arsenide (GaAs) or gallium phosphide (GaP) was successful. (Green and blue minimum size are 12 μm × 24 μm.) Therefore, for the purpose of allowing users to compare the characteristics of each color, we created a micro RGB + UV LED chips trial kit (a complete set of micro LEDs with four wavelengths: red, blue, green, and UV). We will start selling.
NB Panel Shipments in October Dropped to a Decade Low for That Month and Will Remain in a Slump in 4Q22, but Growth Will Return in 1Q23, Says TrendForce
Nov. 28, 2022 ---- TrendForce’s latest research finds that shipments of display panels used in notebook computers (NB panels) came to 13.5 million pieces (pcs) in this October, showing a MoM drop of 16.1% and a YoY drop of 45.0%. Based on TrendForce’s tracking of NB panel shipments, this figure is a 10-year low for the month of October. Moving into 4Q22, TrendForce expects NB panel shipments to remain in a slump because of uncertainties in the global economy and inventory adjustments that are taking place across the entire supply chain. Fourth-quarter shipment figure is now estimated around 41.7 million pcs, reflecting a QoQ drop of 10.8% and a YoY drop of 45.9%.
