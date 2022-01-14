In addition to micro-ultraviolet (UV) LEDs with a peak wavelength of 385nm, we have successfully developed three types of visible micro-LEDs with a peak wavelength of 620nm for red, 510nm for green, and 450nm for blue. In 2018 we have succeeded in high-efficiency light emission of micro UV-LEDs with a size of 12 μm x 24 μm and its peak wavelength of 385nm (patented), and have already supplied samples to many users. We have also developed visible LEDs, because many users request micro-sized chips for red, blue, and green LEDs. This time, especially for red LEDs, which are considered difficult to realize, indium gallium nitride (InGaN) is used instead of conventional materials such as gallium arsenide (GaAs) or gallium phosphide (GaP) was successful. (Green and blue minimum size are 12 μm × 24 μm.) Therefore, for the purpose of allowing users to compare the characteristics of each color, we created a micro RGB + UV LED chips trial kit (a complete set of micro LEDs with four wavelengths: red, blue, green, and UV). We will start selling.

