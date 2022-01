With the rapid spread of Omicron, many countries are rethinking their COVID mask advice for the community. Respirators have been mandatory in public places in Austria for a year. Now, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests respirators be considered for greater protection, for instance, on public transport or in enclosed crowded spaces. It's time to rethink and upgrade masks for you and your family.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO