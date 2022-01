The Kansas Health Department released their first set of county rankings since December 17th, showing Sedgwick County’s vaccination has gotten lower. In the previous set of rankings, Sedgwick County’s vaccination rate was shown at 58%, but it’s down to 53% in the latest update from the KDHE. The positive case rate has spiked in Sedgwick County, and for many other counties. Testing sites have seen a rise in people looking to get tested after holiday gatherings, and more tests have identified more COVID cases. Health officials say the Delta variant is still the dominant strain of COVID across Kansas.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO