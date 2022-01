One of the big things I expected Joe Judge to do when he arrived was to shore up our special teams, considering that was his area of greatest experience and responsibility in New England. In year 1, I enjoyed his examples on the Joe Judge Report, most notably when he showed Graham Gano kicking off purposely into a sliver of sunlight to make it difficult for the kick returner to catch the ball and head upfield quickly, and when he showed Cam Brown as the "Canadian gunner" on a kickoff, getting a running start behind the line of scrimmage before the snap and thus getting downfield to make the tackle more quickly.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO