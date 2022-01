The New York Rangers had four games rescheduled as NHL teams seek to get in a full 82-game schedule amidst the ongoing health crisis. As it attempts to get its full schedule in amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Hockey League announced the rescheduling of 98 games, four of which involve the New York Rangers. All but three of the adjusted matchups, postponed due to team issues with the ongoing health crisis, have been scheduled to take place from Feb. 7-22, which was originally set aside to allow for player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO