Netflix raised the monthly price of most of its subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada, as the streamer looks to generate more revenue from a slower-growing base customers. The price increases, announced Friday, will see Netflix’s Standard plan — its most popular tier, which provides two simultaneous HD streams — go up by $1.50, to $15.49 per month. In addition, Netflix’s Premium plan (with four streams and offering 4K Ultra HD content) is going up by $2, from $17.99 to $19.99 per month, for U.S. customers. The Basic plan (with a single non-HD stream) is going up $1, to $9.99 monthly. A...

