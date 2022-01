From the earliest days of the pandemic, COVID-19 has wrought a far higher toll in communities of color than in the general population – thrusting the long-standing issue of health disparities in the U.S. into the attention of public health officials and the general public. Even though non-Hispanic white people make up 60% of the population, racial and ethnic minorities in the United States have borne significantly higher risks of COVID-19 infections than white people, as well as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. So a conversation is raging among doctors, health researchers, public health officials, policymakers and activists about how to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO