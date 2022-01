After Life is set in the fictional town of Tambury, a small rural town in England, similar to that of Stars Hollow in Gilmore Girls sans the super-rich citizens. Gervais plays Tony Johnson who is a writer and reporter for the local paper. His wife Lisa (Kerri Godliman) passed away from cancer a year prior, which has utterly and devastatingly wrecked Tony to the point of severe depression and contemplating suicide. In the first two seasons, Tony sets out to punish those around him with his off-kilter humor, but his neighbors and new friends continue to make sure that Tony knows what a good guy he is and that everything will eventually be ok.

