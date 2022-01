Since the season ended, you might have seen some news that the Jets have signed players to reserve/future contracts. I think the easiest way to conceptualize it is to think about two stages of the NFL calendar. The first stage begins with the new league year in March. It continues through the spring and the summer. It goes into training camp and the preseason. It finally ends on cutdown day. For this stretch, teams are allowed to have 90 players on their roster. (Of course depending on the rules of a given year, there might be preliminary cutdown days through the preseason.)

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO