Citigroup Shares Slide After Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines 26%

Dragged down by declines for shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 621 points lower (-1.7%), as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have declined $31.12, or 8.2%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are down $7.26 (4.6%), combining for a roughly 253-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Procter & Gamble (PG) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO