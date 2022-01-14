ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Citigroup shares slide after fourth-quarter profit declines 26%

By Fred Imbert, @foimbert
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company's net income dropped 26% to $3.2 billion. Citigroup cited an increase in expenses for the sharp decline. Citigroup reported an 18% year-over-year rise in operating expenses to $13.5 billion for the quarter. Citigroup shares fell more than 1% on Friday after the banking giant reported a steep...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winston-Salem Journal

Integration expenses lower First Horizon's fourth-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. reported Thursday a net income decline for the fourth quarter as it took another round of integration expenses related to its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank. However, the Memphis, Tenn.-based bank’s diluted and adjusted earnings both exceeded analysts’ projections for the quarter. As has been...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Alstom shares whipsaw after mixed quarterly update

(Reuters) -French train maker Alstom’s shares had a rocky morning on Thursday, after its quarterly update on sales and orders sparked a mixed response from traders and financial analysts. The stock initially climbed over 3% before plummeting to trade down 5% and trigger an automatic dealing suspension on Euronext...
TRAFFIC
NWI.com

First Midwest Bank's profits fall 12% in the fourth quarter

First Midwest Bank made $44 million in profit in the fourth quarter, a 12% decline from the $50 million it made in the third quarter of the year. The Chicago-based bank, which is being bought by Old National Bank in Evansville, made 39 cents per share in profit in the fourth quarter, down from 44 cents per share in the third quarter but up from 33 cents per quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, when it turned a $37 million profit.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Corbat
MarketWatch

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 1.4% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Europe#Net Interest Income#Interest Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
invezz.com

Morgan Stanley tops fourth-quarter profits estimates

Reported earnings of $2.01 per share while the estimate was $1.91. Recorded revenue of $14.52 billion. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) had a boost in share price after it reported fourth-quarter profits that were better than what the company expected. Strong equities trading revenue is mainly what drove these excellent results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Alcoa posts record profits despite loss in fourth quarter

Alcoa Corp. posted a loss for the fourth quarter but recorded record profits for all of 2021 as the Pittsburgh-based company benefited from rising alumina and aluminum prices. The loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $392 million, or $2.11 per share, vs. a loss of $4 million, or 2 cents, in the same period a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase share losses lead Dow's nearly 625-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 621 points lower (-1.7%), as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have declined $31.12, or 8.2%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are down $7.26 (4.6%), combining for a roughly 253-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Procter & Gamble (PG) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy