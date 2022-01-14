ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hearings on Rohingya genocide case set for February at World Court

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tjj5s_0dle1EIt00

DAKAR/THE HAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Representatives of Myanmar's junta are expected to challenge the jurisdiction of the World Court to hear allegations the country committed genocide against its Rohingya minority in a fresh round of hearings from Feb. 21, the attorney general of Gambia, which brought the case, told Reuters on Friday.

"A hybrid hearing (is) set to commence on the 21st of February, 2022," Gambian Attorney General Dawda Jallow said. He added that Aung San Suu Kyi, who led Myanmar's defence at the first public hearings in 2019 but has since been deposed by the military, had been formally replaced as its top representative in the case.

A hybrid hearing is a procedure where some of the participants are present in person and others participate online due to COVID-19 measures.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar after a military-led crackdown in 2017, and were forced into squalid camps across the border in Bangladesh. U.N. investigators concluded that the military campaign had been executed with "genocidal intent".

An ICJ spokesperson declined to confirm dates for a new hearing had been scheduled.

In December 2019 Nobel peace prize laureate Suu Kyi, then Myanmar's civilian leader, personally attended hearings at The Hague to ask judges to dismiss the case.

She was deposed in a 2021 coup and has since been sentenced to six years in detention and faces a slew of further charges. The army takeover of the democratically elected government led to widespread protests. L1N2TQ09N read more

The military government has been fighting for international recognition and could be eager for the opportunity to show themselves as Myanmar's legitimate representatives at the U.N.'s top court.

Sources close to the case say the junta has been engaging with the court to submit court-ordered reports every six months on the situation with the Rohingya. The reports are not public.

The next step in ICJ proceedings is Myanmar's challenge to the jurisdiction of the court. The question if genocide was committed in Myanmar will be dealt with in later hearings.

Reporting by Aaron Ross in Dakar and Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britain warns Putin and Xi: West will stand up to 'dictatorship'

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the West would stand together to fight for democracy against dictatorships which it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War. Western leaders say the 21st Century...
WORLD
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms. Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered. "I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
WORLD
The Independent

Israel hopes UN will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial

Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote Thursday on the resolution, which is strongly supported by Germany.Holding the vote on Jan. 20 has special significance: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Reuters

China, Russia delay U.S. bid to sanction North Koreans at U.N.

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China and Russia delayed a U.S. bid to impose U.N. sanctions on five North Koreans on Thursday, diplomats said, as Pyongyang suggested it may resume tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. The move by China and Russia came ahead of a closed-door U.N....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Rohingya Genocide Case#Military Government#Myanmar#The World Court#Gambian#U N#Icj
AFP

Tear gas fired at Sudan protesters rallying against post-coup killings

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday at protesters rallying against the killing of dozens in a post-coup crackdown, as US diplomats pressed for an end to the violence. In a tactic used repeatedly, security forces fired tear gas at protesters who rallied in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, according to witnesses. 
PROTESTS
Reuters

Murders in Mexico fall 3.6% in 2021, but femicides rise

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Murders in Mexico slightly dropped in 2021, falling 3.6% from the previous year, though femicides rose, according to preliminary government data released on Thursday. The drop in murders is a win for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in late 2018 pledging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

UN adopts resolution against Holocaust denial

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a non-binding resolution calling on all member states to fight against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, especially on social media. It also urges UN members to develop educational programs "to help to prevent future acts of genocide" and calls on states and social media companies to "take active measures to combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial or distortion."
INSTAGRAM
AFP

Release Breivik? Norway court hears closing arguments

Prosecution and defence lawyers presented their closing arguments on Thursday to a Norwegian court which will now decide whether to parole Anders Behring Breivik, just 10 years after the neo-Nazi committed the country's deadliest peacetime attack. Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in 2011, claims he has distanced himself from violence and wants to be paroled after serving the minimum court-ordered 10 years of his 21-year sentence. His jail term can be extended for as long as he is considered a threat to society. Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir called his parole request a "PR stunt" and argued that 42-year-old Breivik, who a psychiatrist and prison officials said was still extremely dangerous, should remain behind bars. The defence meanwhile used the opportunity to ask for an easing of Breivik's prison conditions to facilitate his future reintegration into society.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday. The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule...
WORLD
The Independent

Pakistan woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ Whatsapp messages

A 26-year-old Pakistani woman has been sentenced to death by a local court for sending allegedly blasphemous messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. Aneeqa Ateeq was found guilty by a court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday after a complaint against her was registered under Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws.Ms Ateeq met her accuser, Farooq Hassanat, online in 2019 through a gaming app. Over time, they began interacting on WhatsApp and Facebook. Mr Hassanat claimed that Ms Ateeq “deliberately and intentionally defiled sacred religious personalities and insulted the religious beliefs of Muslims”.He claimed that he asked her to delete the “blasphemous” messages but she...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. to require COVID vaccines for essential workers crossing borders

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is announcing Thursday it is requiring that non-U.S. essential workers such as truck drivers and nurses who are crossing land borders be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective Saturday. The Biden administration first announced in October that effective Nov....
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Israel's attorney general orders probe of NSO spyware claims

Israel’s attorney general said Thursday he was launching an investigation into Israeli police’s use of phone surveillance technology following reports that investigators improperly tracked targets without authorization.In a four-page letter, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said he had not yet found evidence substantiating the claims in the Israeli business daily Calcalist, which said police monitored the leaders of a protest movement against then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mayors and other citizens without court approval. But Mandelblit said many questions remained unanswered, and that he was forming an investigative committee headed by a top deputy.The specific cases mentioned by the newspaper...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy