Tesla merchandise can now be bought with Dogecoin

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Following Elon Musk's announcement in December, Tesla customers can now purchase some merchandise with Dogecoin starting Friday.

Items that can be bought with the cryptocurrency include the Cyberquad for 12,020 doge ($2,320), the Giga Texas Buckle Belt for 835 doge ($161) and the Cyberwhistle for 300 doge ($58).

All of the items appear to be sold out.

Tesla vehicles aren't currently buyable with Dogecoin, and it's unclear if they will be.

Musk made an announcement in mid-December stating that the company would try the meme-based currency, which Musk has said is his favorite.

Tesla started accepting Bitcoin for car purchases in March 2020 ago but stopped just 49 days later citing concerns about the use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining.

Dogecoin may be more energy efficient but still remains harmful to the environment, experts have said.

Dogecoin surged by 11% after Tesla began accepting the currency. It's the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a $25.2 billion market cap.