QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the proposed holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today, that subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, it intends to close the mutual-to-stock conversion of the Bank and the related stock offering of the Company on January 12, 2022, at which time the Company will become the holding company of the Bank. The shares of common stock sold in the offering are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 13, 2022 under the ticker symbol "CFSB."

