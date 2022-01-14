ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down all lanes of downtown connector northbound

 6 days ago
Downtown connector crash

A serious crash investigation has shut down all lanes on Interstate 75 and Interstate 85 in midtown Atlanta Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes before 10th Street.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum says that drivers should avoid getting on the downtown connector.

Triple Team Traffic has your alternate routes LIVE on 95.5 WSB and in the Triple Team Traffic Alerts App

It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed. The Skycopter 2 is flying over the scene and spotted a car heavily damaged.

