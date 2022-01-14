ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Following this winter gardening to-do list can reap rewards during the growing season

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t always think of mid-winter as a prime gardening time, but your success in the months ahead is determined to a large degree by the effort you put into things in the next couple of weeks. Let me outline some of the most critical tasks. Plant …....

CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Time To Do Winter Tree Pruning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In the winter you see the bones of your tree. In this naked state it is a good time to perform a visual inspection of how it is doing. This task is especially important in the wake of the historic freeze of 2021. Many trees survived the brutal cold snap (the coldest temperatures at DFW in 72 years) but struggled in their recovery through the growing season. Now is the time to prune away any damage.
DALLAS, TX
country1037fm.com

List: 10 House Plants You Can Grow Without A Green Thumb

Today, January 10th is National House Plant day. What’s a better way to bring some cheer into your new year than with a new plant. According to NationalToday.com having a plant around “reminds us that we don’t have to lose the freshness and vibrancy that plants bring to our homes just because the holidays have drawn to a close.”
GARDENING
advocatemag.com

How the Tenison Park Pollinator Garden provides for wildlife during winter

When freezing temperatures arrive, plants have different survival strategies. Some die. Some go dormant. Some lose their leaves. Those signs are visible. But there’s one plant, which can be found at the Tenison Park Pollinator Garden, that seems to play a trick on us. It’s a perennial called frostweed....
DALLAS, TX
The Eagle Times

Gardening Guy: Plan to grow winter vegetables

I am probably not the only person who is determined to lose a little weight after all those delicious but fattening meals and desserts served up over the holidays. One way to feel satisfied and lose weight is to eat more salads and enjoy more vegetables. That’s my plan, anyway, and I recently took stock of what is lingering on in my storage fridge. I still have some nice veggies from summer that still taste good and are satisfying my hunger.
HOME & GARDEN
cityoflenoir.com

Gardeners grow thousands of pounds of produce at Community Gardens

Gardeners working the beds at the Unity Park & Community Gardens pulled and picked more than 5,000 pounds of produce last year, and much of that was donated to the community. Garden Coordinator David Horn said production at the Community Gardens in 2021 totaled 5,137 pounds of produce. Gardeners grew 2,996 pounds in the private beds, 1,164 pounds in the Community Share beds, and 977 pounds in the demonstration beds. For reference, gardeners grew 3,960 pounds in 2019.
AGRICULTURE
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

GARDENER'S MAIL BAG: What can I do about the mold on my crape myrtle?

Dear Neil: Our crape myrtle developed some kind of black mold this past summer. We sprayed it twice, but now that it is bare, the mold is still there. What should we do? The fungus you’re describing is called sooty mold, but stick with me. It’s more involved than that. The real problem is that an insect, either crape myrtle aphids (pear-shaped insects in late summer) or crape myrtle bark scale (white ash-like insects stuck to the...
GARDENING
Facebook
Mount Airy News

Frost, snow help the garden grow

We saw a few robins on the lawn the week before Christmas and they looked active and healthy as they bounced around the lawn looking for insects and making a stop at the birdbath. We believe our winters are mild enough and they have adapted to our temperatures. Even though they don’t seem to be abundant, there are still plenty of them around to let us know they are tough and healthy. They have plenty of protection from the cold and find warmth in hollow logs, under outbuildings, inside sheds, under houses or bush piles. Some may still fly south, but more and more are seen here every winter. The robins that do fly south seem to return long before cold weather is over. We are glad to see them around in winter and they are a welcome addition to winter mornings.
GARDENING
WKYT 27

How to save and stay informed during the winter season

Sponsored - Wintry weather often brings slick roads, icy sidewalks and increased energy use as we turn up the heat to stay nice and cozy in our homes. Weather plays a major role in how much energy we use. Furnaces bring in the cold air from outside and warm it up to the temperature set on the thermostat. When the mercury dips low, our heating systems must work harder to maintain a steady temperature.
ENVIRONMENT
Detroit News

Gardening: Warm up for the planting season by growing sprouts

This cold weather is giving me the itch to do some seed starting. Especially since I’ve chosen to pretty much shelter in place until the recent COVID-19 outbreak dies down. But it’s way too early to start seeds for the garden, so seed sprouting is a great way to fill the void.
GARDENING
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Flowering Shrubs Provide Spring-Like Color During Cold Winter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The drabness of winter can be a little depressing. As we stretch through the early sundown and coldest days of January and February, I find myself longing for the color of spring to return. There is a little balm for the winter blues, a trio of shrubs that you grow in your backyard to bring in a some much-needed color in the coldest of times. In this weeks Gardening 101, we show you three shrubs that have one thing in common. They produce flowers in the dead of winter. As odd as this is, they certainly stand out in the...
AGRICULTURE
palmbeachillustrated.com

Community Gardening Grows at You Farm

Pennsylvania native Stefan Horbonis was surprised by the concept of zero-lot lines upon moving to South Florida, but the true game-changing moment came when his son asked what a farm was. After using modern farming techniques to grow greens in their garage and sharing them with neighbors, Horbonis and his wife purchased an overgrown dirt lot in Loxahatchee in 2016. The result: You Farm, an agricultural destination focused on providing families with healthy, sustainable, local food.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
WBTV

Outdoor activity during winter can be beneficial to health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - With colder temperatures officially here, experts say the winter can be good for both mental and physical health. “It really decreases our happiness not to get outside,” Dr. Stephanie Walsh, Director of Child Wellness at Children’s Healthcare said. Walsh said getting outdoors and braving...
FITNESS

