Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

State Street (NYSE: STT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect State Street to post mixed results, with earnings surpassing the consensus estimates and revenues missing the mark. The custody banking giant reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with revenues increasing by 7% y-o-y to $3 billion. This was driven by a 9% y-o-y growth in fee income, followed by a 2% y-o-y increase in net interest income (NII). The fee income benefited from an increase in servicing fees and management fees, driven by higher Assets under Management & Custody (AuM/C) and rise in Assets under Management (AuM), respectively. Similarly, growth in NII was driven by improvement in outstanding loan balances and growth in the investment portfolio and deposits, partially offset by lower investment portfolio yields. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO