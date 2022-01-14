ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC )&Co reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Wells Fargo&Co announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Zacks.com

Union Pacific (UNP) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

UNP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results. Earnings of $2.66 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60. Moreover, the bottom line increased 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Operating revenues of $5,733 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,546.8 million. The top line climbed 11.5%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

KMI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line suggests no movement from the prior-year reported number. Total quarterly revenues of $4,425 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,387 million. The top line...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Baker Hughes (BKR) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

BKR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. However, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago period’s loss of 7 cents per share. Revenues totaled $5,519 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,497...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Citizens Financial (CFG) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Loans Up

CFG - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2021 underlying earnings per share of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. Also, the bottom line rose 21% from the year-ago quarter figure. Benefits from provisions and a rise in loan balances propelled the results. Further, strong credit quality, backed by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nashville Post

Pinnacle tops Q4 earnings, revenue estimates

Pinnacle Financial Partners has posted revenues of $339.49 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared to $304.43 million for the same mark of 2020. According to a release, the Nashville-based banking company reported adjusted earnings increased 56.5 percent year over year, with Pinnacle’s pre-tax and pre-provision revenues up 16.1 percent for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BlackRock
Zacks.com

Fastenal (FAST) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Shares Rise

FAST - Free Report) ended 2021 on a solid note. The company’s earnings and revenues not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis, given strong demand for manufacturing and construction equipment and supplies along with higher pricing. Its shares jumped more than 3.4%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Comerica (CMA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall

CMA - Free Report) delivered a fourth-quarter 2021 positive earnings surprise of 3.11%. Earnings per share of $1.66 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61. However, bottom line came in lower than the prior-year quarter figure of $3.43. CMA’s results were supported by lower provisions and a robust fee income....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

HWC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. The bottom line improved 29% from the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from higher non-interest income, fall in non-interest expenses and provision benefit. However, a decline in net interest income, which reflected...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

BNY Mellon (BK) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

BK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line represents a rise of 8.3% from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by provision benefits and a rise in fee income. Growth in asset balances was another tailwind....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Charles Schwab Earnings, Revenue miss In Q4

Investing.com - Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW ) reported on Tuesday fourth quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Charles Schwab announced earnings per share of $0.86 on revenue of $4.71B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8768 on revenue of $4.78B. Charles Schwab...
STOCKS
Forbes

State Street Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?

State Street (NYSE: STT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect State Street to post mixed results, with earnings surpassing the consensus estimates and revenues missing the mark. The custody banking giant reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with revenues increasing by 7% y-o-y to $3 billion. This was driven by a 9% y-o-y growth in fee income, followed by a 2% y-o-y increase in net interest income (NII). The fee income benefited from an increase in servicing fees and management fees, driven by higher Assets under Management & Custody (AuM/C) and rise in Assets under Management (AuM), respectively. Similarly, growth in NII was driven by improvement in outstanding loan balances and growth in the investment portfolio and deposits, partially offset by lower investment portfolio yields. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

