Live Team Coverage: UGA Championship Parade

After more than four decades, the Georgia Bulldogs are National Champions once again. And it’s time to celebrate!

The University of Georgia will commemorate the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship win on Saturday in Athens.

>>Beginning at 1 p.m., you can follow live coverage on 95.5 WSB—your Home of The Dawgs—and in the WSB Radio App.

The Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide to bring home their first national championship win in more than four decades Monday night.

The celebration will start with a parade down Lumpkin Street to Stanford Stadium that starts at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk starts at 1 p.m. and then there will be a ceremony at Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m.

All tickets are complimentary and were available to season ticket holders and students earlier this week via an online request form. Remaining tickets are available HERE.

Campus opens to visitors Saturday at 7 a.m.

Here’s an overall schedule of events planned for Friday:

7 a.m. - UGA’s campus opens to visitors.

12:30 p.m. - Celebratory parade begins at the corner of S. Lumpkin and Pinecrest Streets (Butts-Mehre Building corner). From there, the parade will process down S. Lumpkin to the Tate Center.

**NOTE: S. Lumpkin Street will be closed on the parade route from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

1 p.m. - Dawg walk begins and will process from S. Lumpkin through the Tate Center parking lot into the west end of Sanford Stadium.

2 p.m. - Ceremony commences at Sanford Stadium.