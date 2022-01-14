ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Live Team Coverage: UGA Championship Parade

By Nicole Bennett
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2swv_0dldzLWQ00

After more than four decades, the Georgia Bulldogs are National Champions once again. And it’s time to celebrate!

The University of Georgia will commemorate the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship win on Saturday in Athens.

>>Beginning at 1 p.m., you can follow live coverage on 95.5 WSByour Home of The Dawgs—and in the WSB Radio App.

The Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide to bring home their first national championship win in more than four decades Monday night.

The celebration will start with a parade down Lumpkin Street to Stanford Stadium that starts at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk starts at 1 p.m. and then there will be a ceremony at Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m.

All tickets are complimentary and were available to season ticket holders and students earlier this week via an online request form. Remaining tickets are available HERE.

Campus opens to visitors Saturday at 7 a.m.

Here’s an overall schedule of events planned for Friday:

7 a.m. - UGA’s campus opens to visitors.

12:30 p.m. - Celebratory parade begins at the corner of S. Lumpkin and Pinecrest Streets (Butts-Mehre Building corner). From there, the parade will process down S. Lumpkin to the Tate Center.

**NOTE: S. Lumpkin Street will be closed on the parade route from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

1 p.m. - Dawg walk begins and will process from S. Lumpkin through the Tate Center parking lot into the west end of Sanford Stadium.

2 p.m. - Ceremony commences at Sanford Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Winter Olympics: Team USA athletes with Georgia ties

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to run from Feb. 4-20. Here are some Team USA athletes from Georgia to watch:. Born in Oceanside, Calif., three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor considers Douglasville, Ga. her hometown. Meyers Taylor heads to Beijing as a favorite in the monobob, according to CBS News, which makes its Olympic debut in February. She secured the women’s monobob overall world cup title and knows her way around a bobsled – she won silver in 2018 and 2014 and captured bronze in 2010 in the two-woman bobsled.
SPORTS
WSB Radio

NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — NCAA member schools voted to ratify a new, streamlined constitution Thursday, paving the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports that will hand more power to schools and conferences. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor, 801-195, and was the main order of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes. Swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for the men's team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in the women's 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Bulls G Ball to have knee surgery, sidelined 6-8 weeks

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday. Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn't respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.
NBA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy