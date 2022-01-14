ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Coffee Drinkers Don't Change Their Drink Easily

abc10.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee drinkers don't change up their usual...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Study: Drinking alcohol, coffee linked to living past 90

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV/WKRC) - Alcohol and coffee drinkers rejoice, you may live longer than those who abstain from the two substances. A study from the University of California Irvine found that people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained. The study also...
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onepoll#Food Drink#Beverages#Buzz60#Dutch Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Seattle Times

Celebrate the chilly season with these bold and boozy coffee drinks

WHEN THE WEATHER turns nippy, nothing dispels a chill better than a steaming hot cup of coffee laced with a delicious liqueur. It warms your hands and heats up your psyche, as well. Whether it’s a traditional Irish coffee to top off a scrumptious dinner, or my luscious adult Ultimate...
DRINKS
Fast Casual

Peet's Coffee achieves 100% water processing for decaffeinated drinks

As decaffeinated coffee consumption increases at the start of the year, Peet's Coffee has transitioned to water processing across its line of decaffeinated roasted beans, K-Cup pods and handcrafted decaf coffee beverages available in Peet's cafes. The process is chemical-free and naturally removes caffeine while ensuring the integrity, taste and quality of the coffee beans for an optimal sipping experience, according to a company press release.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecut.com

I’m Tired of Explaining Why I Don’t Drink

My last drink occurred just like my first. In a crowded room, surrounded by people I wanted to be like and be liked by. Last April, I went to a party in the West Village. Surrounded by beautiful, shiny people, I felt dull and alone. Nursing a drink like everyone else, I just wanted to go home. That night I realized something I had ignored for a long time: Social drinking did not make me social. It made me want to crawl in a hole.
DRINKS
Well+Good

5 Single-Serve Coffee Makers That Don’t Require Pods

Coffee is an integral part of many people's morning routine/ability to function (and it's got a ton of health benefits), but sometimes it just doesn't make sense to brew a full pot of beans. Single-serve coffee makers are convenient and easy to use—pop in a pod, push a button, and you get a perfectly brewed cup of joe; however, many of them rely on plastic pods that aren't great for the environment. (PS: Only around nine percent of plastic in circulation is recycled.) And, on a less serious note, most of them are giant and take up tons of counter space, which seems a bit counterintuitive given that they only make a single serving of coffee at a time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

4 Ways to Split the Bill if You Don’t Drink and Your Friends Do

Do you love going out and having dinner with your friends — until the bill comes? One of your pals has ordered three drinks, while your bestie is on their second. When it’s time to close out the tab, the bill is split five ways among all who attend the dinner. But wait. You sipped on a soda all night and now you’re responsible for paying for eight drinks? But what do you do? Do you say something? Do you not come next time?
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

Coca-Cola rolls out redesigned cans and mocha-flavored coffee drink

Coca-Cola is set to unveil a line of redesigned cans for its flavored and zero-sugar products as well as a new mocha-flavored coffee drink. Fans of cherry, vanilla, and cherry vanilla-flavored cans will notice that the famous Coca-Cola logo is enlarged and shaded in either white or black lettering to make it easier for consumers to tell the difference between regular and sugar-free.
BUSINESS
Wide Open Eats

What is CBD Coffee And Why I Loved Drinking These 3 Brands

Contrary to some more popular resolutions, I am vowing to drink more coffee than ever in the new year. Going forward If I ever hear a WebMD certified health nut preaching about anxiety-ridden caffeine addicts pounding down cups of poison in the morning, I will whip out a mug (probably on a key chain or something?) look directly in their eyes and say, "Well, pour me a steaming hot mug of poison!" not breaking eye contact as I chug the whole thing in one gulp.
DRINKS
Parade

Don't Be Salty! 15 Interesting Things to Mix With Tequila For a Surprisingly Delicious Drink

There are two types of people in this world: Those who take tequila shots and those who mix. We won’t judge you either way but in comparison to all the other spirits out there, tequila gets a bad rep for kind of being a one-hit-wonder. Most people think “margarita” when propositioned with Casamigos, Jose Cuervo, or 1942. But there’s a whole other world out there of tequila-friendly mixers you just haven’t found yet.
DRINKS
Kankakee Daily Journal

14 ways to use coffee filters that don't involve coffee

It was a dumb mistake. I grabbed the biggest package of coffee filters — a pack of 1,000 — only to discover much later I’d picked up the wrong size for my coffeemaker. Coffee filters are not expensive, which is probably the reason I didn’t bother returning them to the store. Instead, I began finding ways to use those filters for things other than making coffee.
LIFESTYLE
ourquadcities.com

QC coffee shop is helping animal rescues one drink at a time

A coffee shop in the Quad Cities is going back to help local nonprofits in the area. Every month, Java Java Cafe in Davenport would pick a nonprofit and help them out, but they decided to stop doing that because of the pandemic. Starting this month, they’re back to helping...
DAVENPORT, IA
WSPA 7News

ASK THE EXPERT: Is drinking coffee good for your health?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Every minute, 2.3 million cups of coffee are consumed globally, making it a multibillion-dollar industry. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis Health 7New’s Taylor Murray, spoke with a dietician who sets the record straight about your favorite cup o’ joe– is it good […]
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy