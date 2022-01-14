Coffee Drinkers Don't Change Their Drink Easily

Coffee is an integral part of many people's morning routine/ability to function (and it's got a ton of health benefits), but sometimes it just doesn't make sense to brew a full pot of beans. Single-serve coffee makers are convenient and easy to use—pop in a pod, push a button, and you get a perfectly brewed cup of joe; however, many of them rely on plastic pods that aren't great for the environment. (PS: Only around nine percent of plastic in circulation is recycled.) And, on a less serious note, most of them are giant and take up tons of counter space, which seems a bit counterintuitive given that they only make a single serving of coffee at a time.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO