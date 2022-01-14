Emma Watson says she was ‘taken aback’ by Rupert Grint’s comments during Harry Potter reunion special

Emma Watson has described the recent reunion with her former Harry Potter co-stars to mark the 20th anniversary of the film franchise as “heaven,” but admitted to being “taken aback” by the words of one.

The Return To Hogwarts special, which aired earlier this year, was a rollercoaster of emotions which saw the Hermione Granger star wistfully reminisce with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter and Ron Weasley.

All three were children when first cast in the films based on the books by JK Rowling and grew up together.

While both Watson and Grint, now in their thirties, admitted to having considered quitting when the pressure of fame at such a young age began to get to them, ultimately, the experience bonded them.

“We’re family, we always will be. It’s a strong bond, we’ll always be part of each other’s lives,” Grint said.

Watson was overcome with emotion by this remark, when he leaned in to give her a hug and added: “I love you… as friends.”

Describing that as “the most emotional moment for her,” in a new interview with Vogue, Watson explains that she was surprised by how he was acting in front of the cameras.

“When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly,” she told to the publication.

“Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl,” the Little Women actress added.