Financial Reports

Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propped up by gains from the sale...

Mr. Kipling maker Premier Foods sees annual earnings above estimates

(Reuters) -Premier Foods expects its full-year profits to come in above market expectations, the group said on Thursday, as its trademark Mr Kipling brand delivered its best-ever Christmas sales after consumers splurged during the festive season. The company, which makes cakes, sauces, snacks and desserts, now sees trading profit of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Hartford Business

Travelers saw profits rise 36% in ‘21 as it boosts spending on AI, machine learning

Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos. closed out 2021 with $3.66 billion in profits, up 36% from the year before, mainly due to higher underwriting gains, strong performance from investments and efforts to limit the impact of catastrophe-related losses, company officials reported Thursday. Travelers, which has its largest office in...
HARTFORD, CT
JPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon’s pay to $34.5 million

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will get a 9.5% raise in annual pay, bringing his total compensation for 2021 to $34.5 million, the bank said on Thursday. Dimon’s total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million and performance-based incentive pay...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo wins termination of 2015 regulatory order

Wells Fargo & Co. on Thursday confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a consent order from 2015 stemming from billing and marketing practices on identity and debt cancellation products offered by the bank. "The OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the bank and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the order," the federal regulatory agency said in a legal document posted on its website. The OCC had charged the bank in 2015 with deficiencies in the bank's practices and issued a cease and desist order. Wells Fargo said the termination of the 2015 OCC order fits its "top priority" to build a risk and control infrastructure that's "appropriate for its size and complexity." Shares of Wells Fargo rose 0.6% on Thursday after gaining 16.5% so far in 2022. The stock is up 72.1% in the past year, ahead of the 19% gain by the S&P 500 .
MARKETS
Barrick’s Q4 gold output rises 10.1% sequentially

(Reuters) – Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter production rose 10.1% sequentially, helped by strong performance from its Carlin and Cortez mines. The company reported total preliminary gold output of 1.20 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 1.09 million ounces a quarter...
METAL MINING
BetMGM to turn a profit next year

(Reuters) – BetMGM is expected to turn a profit next year, while revenue in 2022 is likely to exceed a previous forecast as the U.S. sports-betting joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain expands into more markets and launches new products. Britain’s Entain said on Wednesday the joint venture,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Marketmind: Goldman Sachs adds another layer of stress

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus. For all the turmoil across financial markets yesterday, the Nasdaq creeping dangerously near correction territory and closing below a key 200-day moving average probably came as the least surprising feature for investors. After all, dumping expensive tech and growth stocks when...
STOCKS
Citigroup sets rare hard target to reduce energy sector emissions

BOSTON (Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Wednesday laid out goals to cut client emissions that included a rare “absolute reduction” target for companies in the energy sector. Citi said in a report it aims to cut the emissions financed by its energy portfolio by 29% by 2030. Other banks have focused on cutting clients’ “emissions intensity,” a measure of emissions relative to output that climate activists have said does not go far enough.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Wells Fargo survey: Construction industry expects strong profitability in 2022, despite supply chain & labor challenges

The benchmark U.S. National Optimism Quotient (OQ) registered 112, a 44 percent increase from its mark of 78 a year earlier, showing leaders ended 2021 feeling cautiously optimistic, according to Wells Fargo in its 2022 Construction Industry Forecast. Nonresidential contractors and distributors showed renewed optimism for increasing profits and new equipment sales in the year ahead.
CONSTRUCTION
Richemont sales jump by a third in Christmas quarter

ZURICH (Reuters) – Cartier maker Richemont said on Wednesday strong demand for its jewellery and watches in the Americas and Europe helped constant currency sales rise 32% in the quarter to Dec. 31. Sales rose to 5.658 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in the company’s third quarter – up 38%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Wells Fargo's $5.8 billion profit easily tops expectations

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter with interest rates beginning to take off, likely another boost for the nation's largest mortgage lender going forward. The San Francisco bank earned $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, handily surpassing the $1.11...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

